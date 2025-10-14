Reader view: A message to Edmonds City Staff

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

We’d like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible city employees. You are the quiet engine that keeps Edmonds running — caring for our parks, safeguarding our neighborhoods, maintaining our roads and delivering the essential services we depend on every day.

With our current budget crisis, you’ve weathered over $8 million dollars in cuts just this past year, leaving you with the same number of employees today as our city had in 2001. Since that time, our city has grown by 3,000 residents, costs from inflation have increased by more than 88%, and our infrastructure is 24 years older. As a result of these painful cuts, you’ve been asked to do more with less, yet you’ve shown up with professionalism, resilience and a deep commitment to this community.

Anecdotally, we’ve heard about the toll this has taken: low morale, high staff turnover, and challenges in filling vacancies. Edmonds is beginning to gain a reputation as a city without the resources to support its workers. That’s not fair. And it’s certainly not sustainable.

Thank you for your dedication — even when it’s difficult. Thank you for showing up — even when it may feel like it’s going unnoticed. And thank you for caring for Edmonds — even as we’re shaping the kind of city we want to be in the years ahead.”

But appreciation isn’t enough. If we want Edmonds to continue flourishing — to remain the thriving community we know and love — we have to invest in it. We can’t expect to keep building a safe, more accessible, and more prosperous community without providing the necessary resources to do so.

Opponents of the levy have expressed concerns that some residents, including seniors, will face undue hardship. It’s important to address these concerns with both clarity and compassion.

The reality is that for the median homeowner, the cost of this levy would be about $65 per month—just over $2 a day. Because it’s the median, it means that half of our residents will be paying even less than that. In the context of protecting the essential services that keep Edmonds safe, livable, and well-maintained, it’s a modest but meaningful investment. In fact, for the median household in Edmonds, it represents less than 1% of annual income.

Just as importantly, the levy was designed with care to protect our most financially vulnerable residents. Qualifying Seniors and residents with disabilities are exempted from paying this levy at all, evidencing responsibility and fairness, so that we can make sure Edmonds continues to be a place where all generations can thrive.

This November, Edmonds voters have a clear opportunity to support our city’s future by voting Yes on Proposition 1, the Parks and Public Safety Levy. Let’s show our city staff — and each other — that we believe in Edmonds, and that we’re ready to keep investing in the place we’re proud to call home.

To our dedicated city employees: Thank you once again. You are the foundation of everything this community relies on. Proposition 1 is not just about services — it’s about supporting the people who provide them. You deserve more than just words of gratitude; you deserve the resources to continue doing your jobs well.

Edmonds is certainly worth it — and so are you.

Adel Sefrioui is writing on behalf of Yes! for Edmonds

