Reader view: A quick guide — What will RFA annexation and Prop 1 cost your household?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I am a retired CPA interested in how our city manages our taxpayer dollars to provide the wonderful range of services which we all rely on and enjoy.

On Nov. 4 we will be voting on a tax increase to support our city. I am concerned that many of us don’t know what this tax increase — or the earlier one we approved in April — will cost our own household. So here is a quick guide:

Find your assessed property value on the chart.

The amount in yellow — RFA annexation increase — will be added to your tax in 2026.

The amount in pink will also be added in 2026 if Prop 1 is approved.

This chart is my own. (Note that your RFA tax increase could vary by $9 for every 500 sq ft your home is different from assumptions I made.)

For those just catching up, we voted in April to annex to the Regional Fire Authority and pay for their services directly through our property tax beginning in 2026. This is a change from fire and emergency services being included in our City of Edmonds property tax, as it has been through 2025.

It concerns me that information about Prop 1 is routinely presented with no mention of the earlier-approved RFA tax increase. In preparation for writing this and a previous editorial, I surveyed 18 Edmonds neighbors and found that not one knew the dollar amount of the RFA tax increase for their household. Several did not know RFA annexation would increase their taxes. We voters need all material facts on the table to make an informed decision.

Two tax increases in a single year — together with rising city utility rates — would stress many of our fellow residents.

Also note that Prop 1 will position Edmonds as having almost the highest property tax rate in Snohomish County.

A misconception is circulating that folks on limited incomes may be eligible for exemption. Per the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office, Prop 1 exemption is available only to qualifying seniors and the disabled.

We need a balance between the cost of what our city provides and what our residents can afford to pay. Prop 1 is aspirational: It would increase the size of city government and add new services and amenities. Is now the best time for that? I don’t think so – not when our more vulnerable residents will already struggle with multiple increases next year. Let’s ask our city management team and Council to sharpen their pencils and come back with a proposal that is a better fit for our community.

Please take note of the voices urging you to vote “yes” on Prop 1: Current and former city employees, developers and the economically advantaged.

Our two most fiscally responsible councilmembers — Will Chen, CPA/MBA, and Michelle Dotsch — voted against putting this $14.5 million proposal on the ballot. Note the number of financial professionals with a deep understanding of the city’s financial condition and history who also find the amount and timing of Prop 1 problematic:

Diane Buckshnis, former longtime city councilmember, retired bank examiner

Jim Ogonowski, retired Boeing VP & senior chief engineer

Theresa Hollis, retired CMA & senior manager of financial planning & analysis

Myself, retired CFO, specialty in not-for-profit financial management

We all live here and treasure the quiet safety of our city, our wonderful parks and community events, just like you. Our recommendation? Prop 1: not the right amount, not the right time. We can do better.