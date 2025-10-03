Reader view: ADA ‘parking’ in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Can somebody please explain to me why there are five lonely disabled parking spots in the remotest far corner of Salish Crossing? This is a privately owned lot, but the disregard of disabled needs seems typical of our city.

Any disabled person proposing to use these spots faces a long (wet) walk over to Scratch, the Epulo Bistro or any other shop on museum in the Crossing. Though it has to be noted that these disabled spots are certainly handy for any disabled person prepared to climb over the fence into the Edmond Station parking lot or face the roughly quarter-mile walk around the end of the fence and then to the station.

While the Salish Crossing parking lot is privately owned, it remains true that the City of Edmonds does seem to take lightly the needs of the disabled: There are no disabled spots on Main between the fountain and 6th, although there is a laughably remote one at the corner of 6th and Dayton, where any mobility challenged person must walk down Dayton or from Dayton to Main and down, to reach the shops and restaurants — and then faces a weary long walk back up. And that’s not to mention the thrill of rolling down and then back up in a wheelchair.

Can someone maybe go sit in the Creative District long enough to create a plan to put a few disabled parking spots where they will a) actually be (gasp!) usable, and b) actually be used? Those senseless and useless spots in the Crossing are deserted, and for some reason that seems to elude the City — if they think of it at all, or even know they’re nothing has been done on the situation Main.

As a footnote, Darrol Haug posted a response to an earlier posting of mine over two years ago, on Aug. 25, 2023:

“Hi Nathaniel, Great points. Typically ADA requirements for parking is 1 for every 25 stalls. If start at the fountain and go in all directions and treat each direction as a set of 25 stalls we do OK for ADA stalls when going South, West and North but we do not meet that standard going East up Main Street. It looks like we need 2 ADA stalls between 5th and 6th ave along Main Street.

“One of the key questions that was going to be addressed with the parking study was ADA stalls. But council did not proceed with that study but could easily do the early steps of that study for a fraction of the proposed $95k for the whole study.”

And still we wait.

Nathaniel Brown lives in Edmonds. The views expressed are those of the author.