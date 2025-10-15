Reader view: As small business owners in Edmonds, we’re voting yes on Prop 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As small business owners who’ve built our livelihoods here in Edmonds, we know how much this city means to us — and to the customers, neighbors, and visitors who walk through our doors every day. Edmonds isn’t just where we work — it’s home. That’s why we’re supporting Proposition 1.

When Edmonds thrives, our businesses thrive. But without the funding from Prop 1, the city is facing deep cuts — cuts that will affect many parts of what makes Edmonds a great place to live, visit, and do business.

Here’s what’s at stake, according to Council Resolution 1570:

$3.6 million will be cut from public safety, reducing our already stretched police force to just 0.84 officers per 1,000 residents — well below state and national averages. More police resources mean fewer thefts, less vandalism, and a safer shopping and dining environment that encourages customers to return.

$1.8 million will be cut from parks and recreation, forcing closures of key community spaces like Yost Pool, the Frances Anderson Center, and the City Park Spray Pad. Well-maintained parks and public spaces draw residents and visitors downtown, supporting foot traffic for retailers and restaurants. Their loss will be felt by generations of Edmonds residents.

$693,000 will be cut from the Planning Department, meaning slower permitting, delayed approvals for new development, and a major hit to the city’s efforts to attract and support businesses. Strong city planning creates predictable, responsible development so small businesses can invest and grow without lengthy delays or disruptive projects.

Overall, city staffing would fall below 220 full-time employees — the lowest level since 2001. With fewer staff, even routine permits could be delayed or denied — including those needed for vital events like the Saturday Market, Fourth of July Parade, and Holiday Tree Lighting. These aren’t just feel-good events — they’re crucial drivers of our local economy.

These numbers aren’t abstract to us. We feel them in our daily operations — in the events that bring visitors and customers to Edmonds, the public spaces that make our downtown vibrant, and the safety and infrastructure that allow us to serve our community.

We’re writing this as local business owners who depend on Edmonds being a thriving, safe, and welcoming place. Prop 1 is a necessary investment to protect the heart of our city — and the small business community that helps keep it going.

Edmonds is worth it. We’re voting yes on Prop 1, and we hope you will too.

Liz Morgan is an Edmonds homeowner and owner of FIELD. Beth Sanger is an Edmonds homeownerand owner of Ombu Salon.