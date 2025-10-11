Reader view: Edmonds, Not Ballard

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds is at a crossroads, with choices surrounding fiscal leadership and local development that will define the community for decades. Working families, seniors, and small businesses are already feeling squeezed, and with the recent annexation into South County Fire set to double the city’s Fire/EMS property tax in January, residents face yet another burden: a proposed $14.5 million permanent property tax levy lid lift will appear on the November ballot, further increasing household tax bills. For many, this will be simply unaffordable.

This is not just about protecting the Frances Anderson Center, Yost Pool, or even ensuring public safety—it’s a debate about what kind of city Edmonds wants to become, and who truly stands to gain from these policy changes. City leaders and consultants tend to draw comparisons to Redmond or Issaquah, but the direction of policy and zoning debates tells a different story: Edmonds appears poised to follow in Ballard’s footsteps. Once a neighborhood of single-family residences, Ballard’s relentless upzoning and developer-led growth have sharply eroded affordability and pushed out long-term residents, all while transforming its character completely.

Behind this push in Edmonds are special interest groups like “Keep Edmonds Vibrant,” which coordinated with the city’s financial consultant and policy makers. On the surface, they champion community vitality, but their clear agenda — early sale of single-family homes and rapid upzoning — risks inviting a wave of speculative redevelopment. This process, as Ballard’s experience shows, leads to skyrocketing prices and the squeezing out of existing homeowners and renters alike. When city policies tilt the balance in favor of those with the means and motive to profit most, it’s the working and middle class who pay the highest price.

Proponents of this property tax increase try to focus debate on “saving” beloved community amenities. But this narrative falls short of the fiscal reality: Edmonds’ financial challenges are not due to lack of resources. The city has enjoyed steadily rising revenues spread across multiple sources, regularly outpacing the growth of the Consumer Price Index. At the same time, city spending has risen sharply. The budget history is clear — Edmonds has managed its responsibilities and services at tax levels far below the amount now being requested, even while expanding services. The supposed “need” for a $14.5 million increase reflects, at its core, a chronic failure to honestly match resource allocation to community need.

Unfortunately, instead of making difficult choices to align spending with the city’s statistically valid survey priorities, city leadership has defaulted to raising taxes. It is easier to “hit the easy button” and seek more from homeowners than to undertake comprehensive, sometimes politically risky, financial and budget reforms. A city that prizes expedient new revenue over transparent financial discipline erodes trust and puts lasting affordability out of reach for too many. Even Councilmember Chen – the only councilmember with a financial background – recognizes we have alternatives.

Edmonds residents should demand a reset — a commitment to responsible, creative stewardship instead of a tax-and-spend approach that mainly benefits developers. Preserving Edmonds’ distinct character, affordability, and sense of community continuity requires rejecting policies that emulate developer-driven models and instead prioritizing transparent budgeting and prudent governance. True leadership means championing discipline, efficiency, and unwavering commitment to the people who built and sustain this city. It’s time to say ‘NO’ to this tax increase and insist Edmonds remain a place where families of all incomes can thrive.

Jim Ogonowski is an Edmonds resident, a prior member of the Citizens Housing Commission and a retired Boeing Vice President and Senior Chief Engineer with experience in managing complex airplane development programs with a global footprint.