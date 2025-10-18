Reader view: Hedge buffers needed for privacy from middle housing subdivisions

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Why are not adjacent disenfranchised homeowners being equally served as the City is providing for housing for those not being “inclusive” in the housing market?

There needs to be a middle housing code amendment requiring evergreen hedges to be planted by the developer along adjoining residential properties. The intent is to reestablish the loss of privacy for those homeowners impacted by large dwellings constructed 10-feet off their property line.

If a wooded parcel is clearcut to make way for housing, any money required to be paid into the “tree fund” account needs to be used solely for the installation of a privacy hedge.

Hedge trees need to be evergreen in nature and not necessarily native plants. One tree I have planted successfully as a privacy hedge is the Leyland cypress. They are fast-growing evergreens with a normal growth rate exceeding 2 feet annually.

Leyland cypress is a hybrid of the native Monterey and Nootka cypress trees. The Nootka cypress, also known as an Alaska yellow cedar, is native to the Pacific Northwest.

Also, the Excelsa cedar by all accounts is also a bushy tree often used as a hedge when a “two story” privacy screen is desired. They are natural-looking, mildly fragrant, indigenous trees, suitable for urban settings. It is a cultivar of the Western Red Cedar, a Pacific Northwest native tree and grows as much annually in height as the Leyland cypress.

Both trees are good for the local environment, providing wildlife habitat and helpful in fighting global warning since they absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide in their growing process.

Hedges are an important alternative means of providing privacy since a fence cannot because of height restrictions. Edmonds city code will not allow the construction of a fence more than 6-feet tall adorned by a small lattice addition. How does that offset the intrusion of 24-foot height dwellings being built 10 feet off the property line?

It’s time for the City to do what’s right for homeowners who are negatively impacted by middle housing subdivisions and mitigate their loss of their privacy. Why should affected homeowners have to bear the expense of installing a hedge to regain their privacy?

Duane Farmen lives in Edmonds’ Seaview neighborhood.