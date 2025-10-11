Reader view: I founded volunteer program for senior property tax exemption – and then founded campaign to defeat this tax levy

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I admit my headline is too long. But some only read the headline, get the message, and move on to anotherfavorite column. My experience is as a senior manager in the financial planning and analysis department at US West Communications and a volunteer in our community. I have a degree in math from Gonzaga and numbers are my second language.

Here is what I did in this election season to advocate for the moderate-income seniors of Edmonds. I started in February at NW Civic Circle’s forum on the Regional Fire Authority annexation. Is that election outcome relevant to seniors with the exemption? You bet it is. Here’s how to connect the dots. I announced at that February forum that the seniors would pay huge new taxes to the fire authority. I advised that a better strategy was to keep fire services under contract and for the City to have a new levy, which they use to pay a fire contract and also exempt the moderate-income seniors from that new levy. That was the first time that the elected officials in Edmonds knew it was possible to raise taxes but also make those with the senior/disabled exemption not pay a dime in new taxes. I lost that battle.

When the fire district starts taxing Edmonds property owners for the first time in January, the seniors with the exemption will pay that new tax. The amount they’ll pay depends on whether their exemption is at level A, B or C. (I’m dragging you through the math.) And it’s a lot of money. Here’s the data for three homeowners who are in areas previously annexed that received the exemption starting in 2024. Focus on the top row – that senior has less than $75,000 in net disposable income and even with the exemption is paying $887 for fire taxes. They got zero discount in fire taxes in the first year. Where will the money for the mortgage, utilities, groceries and health care come from as cost of living climbs?

Senior Exemption Level Address Reduction in assessed value New taxes owed to RFA Old taxes owed to RFA Reduction of RFA Taxes in Year 1 % cut in RFA taxes because of exemption Level C 8324 220th St. S.W, Edmonds (note 1) 0 887 887 0 0% Level B 22406 64th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace 70,000 710 791 81 10% Level A 23416 88th Ave. W., Edmonds 488,100 377 943 566 60%

Why should this levy be defeated in November? We have an affordability crisis in our region, and this levy pours fuel on that fire. Gas prices are up, groceries are way up, tariffs are pushing merchandise prices up, and we’re getting squeezed. In the 25 years I have lived in Edmonds I cannot identify a worse time for the city to increase taxes. Not property taxes, not sales taxes, not a new B&O tax – nothing. A better approach – grow the economy and change the cost structure of government.

The Laffer principle in macro economics describes the tipping point at which higher taxes/tariffs cause the economy to shrink. I talk to small businessowners while campaigning and their experience matches that econ principle. I fear Edmonds is going to suppress the small business segment of our economy. Small businessowners are advocating for themselves now. And I’m advocating for seniors who don’t qualify for the exemption. They need the help of all voters on this one. Please vote no on Prop 1.

Theresa Hollis lives in Edmonds.