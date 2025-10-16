Reader view: I love this city

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The following comments reflect my personal opinions as a private citizen and not in my capacity as mayor, nor do they represent the views of the City of Edmonds.
I love this city. It’s my home. I am guessing I love it for many of the same reasons as you do. People use the word “charm” a lot to describe this place. We cherish our amazing parks, shops, neighborhoods and streets, especially on sunny days. We come together in great numbers to celebrate and experience community events and amazing sunsets.
We are engaged. We have strong opinions. And more of us vote than any other city in Snohomish County, except Index, with their 126 registered voters.
As a resident, I expect that my city will work to keep me safe, ensure that I have safe water and provide reliable infrastructure. Every hour of every day.
Edmonds is facing a financial crisis. We are not alone. This is not an Edmonds problem. Cities across the region and the country are also in crisis. This is not a spending problem. For decades, the cities in Washington state have been limited in how much revenue they can generate. Meanwhile costs have exceeded those limitations and, in many cases, significantly outpaced inflation. So, the city chose to defer maintenance, eliminate programs, use its reserves, borrow from the utilities, reduce staff even further and sell some assets.
Without this levy, the services we depend on like police patrols, park maintenance, recreation programs and street repairs will face devastating cuts with devastating results, and the ability to maintain our buildings and infrastructure will slip even further behind. This is not a scare tactic.
But don’t take my word for it, or anyone else’s. This is a decision that each of us gets to make on our own and in private when we vote. We each have different priorities and personal needs. There are many strong and emotional opinions being shared. There are many interpretations of the same data being shared. There are certainly a lot of opinions about me being shared. I encourage you to find the answers to the questions that are important to you and your family. Studies on the condition and backlog of facilities and roads are available to review. Research on the impact of inflation is available to review. City financials and audits are available to review. Comparisons of Edmonds to other cities are available. Actions that have already been taken are available to review. The list of items identified by the city council to be cut if the levy fails is available to review. Articles discussing other cities that have the same issue across the region and country are available to review. The cost impact to your personal property as a homeowner is available to review.
This levy is an investment in what makes Edmonds special. It’s about protecting our quality of life, supporting the people who serve our community, and ensuring Edmonds remains a place where families, seniors and small businesses can thrive.
We all benefit from strong city services, and we all have a role in sustaining them.
I will personally be voting yes for Edmonds. Yes to safety. Yes to community. Yes to the city I love.
Mayor Rosen,
From neighbor to neighbor, thank you. Appreciate all you’ve done. Look, running for public office isn’t easy. Trust me. I watched Rodney Tom, Deb Eddy, and Ross Hunter put them selves out on a limb not too long ago.. tough races in the 48th LD.. so I applaud you.
With that applause, comes some questions, that, in my opinion, the electorate should get answers to:
First, where is the $4.3M of taxpayer money that went missing between the Nelson / Rosen transition?
I’m happy to make the ask to Mike Nelson as well – oddly enough, we worked together on Joe Mallahan’s campaign several years ago when he was running for Mayor of Seattle.
Second, surplus property. Why has the city not followed WA State statutes in regards to the sale of our assets, including FAC, Hummingbird Park, Wade James Theater?
And third, we know the city has committed to $5M – in net-new, non tax revenue (cameras, etc) unfortunately, the total streams don’t add up to $5M. Where is the additional revenue coming from?
Ya I don’t get it I guess I never will. What other city is asking for a triple in taxes for the same services in just one year? I get it the city needs more money you got 6 million a year from offloading fire service ok maybe that wasn’t enough but it is already a big hit for citizens but instead of acknowledging the affect this has and look to make increases over time so as to not unduly affect the citizens you go for the whole enchilada in just one year. As I have said before this is just unreasonable and puts the interest of government above the citizens. On that note a no vote is the only reasonable choice.
Let me see if I get this straight this is a letter from Mike Rosen a private citizen giving his opinion that he thinks the Mayor Mike Rosen and his leadership is just wonderful. This is one of the most narcissistic things I’ve ever read in my whole life.LOL.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.