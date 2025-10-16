Reader view: I love this city

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The following comments reflect my personal opinions as a private citizen and not in my capacity as mayor, nor do they represent the views of the City of Edmonds.

I love this city. It’s my home. I am guessing I love it for many of the same reasons as you do. People use the word “charm” a lot to describe this place. We cherish our amazing parks, shops, neighborhoods and streets, especially on sunny days. We come together in great numbers to celebrate and experience community events and amazing sunsets.

We are engaged. We have strong opinions. And more of us vote than any other city in Snohomish County, except Index, with their 126 registered voters.

As a resident, I expect that my city will work to keep me safe, ensure that I have safe water and provide reliable infrastructure. Every hour of every day.

Edmonds is facing a financial crisis. We are not alone. This is not an Edmonds problem. Cities across the region and the country are also in crisis. This is not a spending problem. For decades, the cities in Washington state have been limited in how much revenue they can generate. Meanwhile costs have exceeded those limitations and, in many cases, significantly outpaced inflation. So, the city chose to defer maintenance, eliminate programs, use its reserves, borrow from the utilities, reduce staff even further and sell some assets.

Without this levy, the services we depend on like police patrols, park maintenance, recreation programs and street repairs will face devastating cuts with devastating results, and the ability to maintain our buildings and infrastructure will slip even further behind. This is not a scare tactic.

But don’t take my word for it, or anyone else’s. This is a decision that each of us gets to make on our own and in private when we vote. We each have different priorities and personal needs. There are many strong and emotional opinions being shared. There are many interpretations of the same data being shared. There are certainly a lot of opinions about me being shared. I encourage you to find the answers to the questions that are important to you and your family. Studies on the condition and backlog of facilities and roads are available to review. Research on the impact of inflation is available to review. City financials and audits are available to review. Comparisons of Edmonds to other cities are available. Actions that have already been taken are available to review. The list of items identified by the city council to be cut if the levy fails is available to review. Articles discussing other cities that have the same issue across the region and country are available to review. The cost impact to your personal property as a homeowner is available to review.

This levy is an investment in what makes Edmonds special. It’s about protecting our quality of life, supporting the people who serve our community, and ensuring Edmonds remains a place where families, seniors and small businesses can thrive.

We all benefit from strong city services, and we all have a role in sustaining them.

I will personally be voting yes for Edmonds. Yes to safety. Yes to community. Yes to the city I love.