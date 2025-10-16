Reader view: Keep Edmonds Affordable – Vote no on Proposition 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I’m the campaign manager of Keep Edmonds Affordable , the PAC opposing the property tax levy. I have concerns about cost structure. The retired Chief of Police told me police agencies from all over the state would call him and ask how he got so much done with the budget he had. They would ask to visit and learn from Edmonds. During budget season, Councilmember Buckshnis would grill him about a $500 item. He said “we scrimped.” God bless him, because that’s the right way to spend taxpayer dollars. A retired Snohomish County Director said at a recent event: “We had to get 25 cents of value from every dime we spent.” She knows government doesn’t get to write blank checks.

We have a new mayor. Here’s my perspective on Edmonds today. His plan is to increase spending for basic services (general fund) by 40% in 2026. And then grow it every year after that. (The math: normalize the 2025 budget by subtracting the $12M fire service contract, increase it by this $14.5M levy, increase it by the assumed $5M in new non-property tax revenue. Compare that 2026 budget to the normalized 2025 budget.) I believe a better approach to growing the size of the government is incremental growth that is tied to workload growth, and don’t increase spending until increased revenues have materialized.

I did cost structure analysis when in financial planning and snalysis for the biggest private utility in the dtate. I used fund accounting when at a public university, also in the financial planning department. I know this city has money, and the funds it’s booked in.

In the 25 years I have lived in Edmonds I cannot identify a worse time for the city to increase taxes. Not property taxes, not sales taxes, not a new B&O tax – nothing. A better approach? Grow the economy; change the cost structure of government. An immediate example: 750,000 tourists are expected in our area for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Where’s the City’s plan to get their share of tourist dollars?

We have an affordability crisis in our region. My neighbors’ concern is that the price of gas is up, groceries are way up, tariffs are making the stuff they buy at Target more expensive, and we’re getting squeezed. We’re worried. The April election for fire district annexation already doubled the fire/EMS taxes; we’ll get that on our January tax bills.

“Edmonds” is not new sidewalks, regular asphalt repaving and an HVAC system in the historical school building we use as a Rec center. Edmonds is the people — the working families in apartments around Chase Lake Elementary and Firdale Village, the seniors in Maplewood and Seaview who greet every dog by name on their morning walk, the tech workers who could live anywhere in the world and work remotely but choose Edmonds, the cafe servers on Hwy 99, the family owned business that is the first taproom in Westgate, the clerks at our grocers, and the 250 volunteers at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (me included).

Their ability to continue to live and work in Edmonds is what’s on the line in this election.

The Vote No campaign is supported by a former mayor, a former chief of police, current and former city council members, this year’s citizen of the year, last year’s citizen of the year, the president of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, and many regular people. We may not have received a $10,000 campaign donation from one of the city’s labor unions – but we’re not “nobody.” Contemplate that list of supporters. Know that this levy affects everyone. And then vote no on Prop 1 because we Keep Edmonds Affordable.

Theresa Hollis lives in Edmonds.