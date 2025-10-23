Reader view: Leaves for wildlife — help save our insects and birds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

What we do with fallen leaves in the fall in our community can have huge impacts on wildlife in the spring. When leaves are collected and thrown away or sent to the landfill in the fall, we eliminate an important overwintering microhabitat for caterpillars, salamanders, fireflies and other local wildlife in addition to disrupting the ecosystem. Songbirds also benefit by foraging for insects and seeds among the fallen leaves.

Have you ever wondered where butterflies go in winter? The answer is right underfoot. Butterflies and moths may overwinter in the leaves as caterpillars, chrysalises, or even in their adult forms, depending on the species. When leaves are raked into a yard waste bag, up to 45% of a yard’s butterflies are thrown away! Fallen leaves can be moved from turf areas to appropriate garden beds and around the bases of trees to create a 3- to 5-inches- deep natural mulch where wildlife can overwinter and plants can benefit from their nutrients. The idea is to protect and hold moisture in the soil, to provide organic material to decompose, and to provide shelter and food for all kinds of critters.

When the landscapers go through and rake up or blow away every leaf, needle and twig — leaving barren dirt — what’s left is virtually sterile. Far better to leave all the debris, and create a year-round living microhabitat ecosystem in your garden.

Actions you can take:

Keep the leaves and other yard “waste” on the ground in your garden year round.

If you have a yard maintenance company, instruct them to do this for you (your yard, your decision.)

If you have a yard maintenance company, instruct them to do this for you (your yard, your decision.) If you have an HOA that dictates otherwise, work with your board to change the rules and educate homeowners on healthier gardening.

Please leave the leaves (and all of your yard “waste”)!

Julia N. Allen lives in Edmonds.