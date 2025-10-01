Reader view: Levy opponents’ alternative budget proposal kicks can down road

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

On Monday, Edmonds resident Jim Ogonowski submitted a letter claiming to have discovered an “alternative solution” to the city’s budget crisis — one that leans heavily on a questionable remark made last week by a city councilmember who is campaigning against Proposition 1: “We have money.”

This is a striking shift from two individuals who, for the past two years, had been sounding the alarm about our budget emergency. Now, suddenly, they assert that money is plentiful. When faced with an actual ballot measure to address the emergency, their story has changed quickly.

At best, their proposal is a short-term fix that once again kicks the can down the road. At worst, it’s a smokescreen designed to undermine Prop 1 without offering a viable or sustainable alternative where we actually grow our revenue base.

The irony is hard to miss. Just last year, both individuals were incredulous that the city would touch its general fund reserves. Now, they’re advocating to drain other reserve accounts? They want to shift money around, deplete critical funds, and hope for the best.

It’s the fiscal equivalent of rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

Here is why their proposal falls flat:

It doesn't address ongoing operational costs, which continue to rise at the pace of inflation (88% growth in CPI since 2001). Shifting money from other accounts to the General Fund does nothing to sustainably fund core city services long-term — the very issue the levy is designed to resolve. And it doesn't allow us to build back to adequate staffing levels (we have the same amount of staff as we did in 2001 – 24 years ago!).

It continues to ignore deferred maintenance. This proposed shell game does nothing to tackle the backlog of deferred maintenance across our parks, public facilities, and infrastructure — problems that grow more costly the longer they're postponed.

It doesn't grow back depleted reserves. Even if funds were reallocated, they wouldn't provide a foundation for building healthy, long-term reserves. Once spent, they're gone — leaving the city just as vulnerable in the years ahead.

And what’s clear but overlooked by many: in Mr. Ogonowski’s plan — a plan that has been embraced by the opposition campaign — is agreement that the City Council should pursue $5 million of non-property revenues through the implementation of a B&O (business and occupations) tax, more red-light cameras, paid parking and sales tax increase. In his own words, Mr. Ogonowski admits, “I don’t think anybody suggested that this transfer of funds was going to make the problem go away.” His plan is dependent on the very taxes that opponents of the levy also oppose.

The reality is that the city cannot solve its budget woes by shifting funds around. That’s in part how we got into this mess. What we need is a long-term solution, which is precisely what Proposition 1 provides. Ballots arrive in mailboxes in two weeks, please join me in supporting Prop 1 and a healthy and vibrant future for Edmonds.

Erik Houser is a volunteer for Yes! for Edmonds.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.