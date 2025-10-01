Reader view: Levy opponents’ alternative budget proposal kicks can down road

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
On Monday, Edmonds resident Jim Ogonowski submitted a letter claiming to have discovered an “alternative solution” to the city’s budget crisis — one that leans heavily on a questionable remark made last week by a city councilmember who is campaigning against Proposition 1: “We have money.”
This is a striking shift from two individuals who, for the past two years, had been sounding the alarm about our budget emergency. Now, suddenly, they assert that money is plentiful. When faced with an actual ballot measure to address the emergency, their story has changed quickly.
At best, their proposal is a short-term fix that once again kicks the can down the road. At worst, it’s a smokescreen designed to undermine Prop 1 without offering a viable or sustainable alternative where we actually grow our revenue base.
The irony is hard to miss. Just last year, both individuals were incredulous that the city would touch its general fund reserves. Now, they’re advocating to drain other reserve accounts? They want to shift money around, deplete critical funds, and hope for the best.
It’s the fiscal equivalent of rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
Here is why their proposal falls flat:
- It doesn’t address ongoing operational costs, which continue to rise at the pace of inflation (88% growth in CPI since 2001). Shifting money from other accounts to the General Fund does nothing to sustainably fund core city services long-term — the very issue the levy is designed to resolve. And it doesn’t allow us to build back to adequate staffing levels (we have the same amount of staff as we did in 2001 – 24 years ago!).
- It continues to ignore deferred maintenance. This proposed shell game does nothing to tackle the backlog of deferred maintenance across our parks, public facilities, and infrastructure — problems that grow more costly the longer they’re postponed.
- It doesn’t grow back depleted reserves. Even if funds were reallocated, they wouldn’t provide a foundation for building healthy, long-term reserves. Once spent, they’re gone — leaving the city just as vulnerable in the years ahead.
And what’s clear but overlooked by many: in Mr. Ogonowski’s plan — a plan that has been embraced by the opposition campaign — is agreement that the City Council should pursue $5 million of non-property revenues through the implementation of a B&O (business and occupations) tax, more red-light cameras, paid parking and sales tax increase. In his own words, Mr. Ogonowski admits, “I don’t think anybody suggested that this transfer of funds was going to make the problem go away.” His plan is dependent on the very taxes that opponents of the levy also oppose.
The reality is that the city cannot solve its budget woes by shifting funds around. That’s in part how we got into this mess. What we need is a long-term solution, which is precisely what Proposition 1 provides. Ballots arrive in mailboxes in two weeks, please join me in supporting Prop 1 and a healthy and vibrant future for Edmonds.
Erik Houser is a volunteer for Yes! for Edmonds.
The opinions expressed are those of the author.
Will Chen the only city elected that holds a Certified Public Accountant, states ‘We have the money’, ‘we only need a $6M levy’.
The ‘Yes’ campaign & the city ignores the ~$70,000,000 sitting in investments that could leveraged, the fact the city spent nearly $17,000,000 from the general fund in 2 years, a record spend rate or our minimal population growth rate since 2001 of ~8%.
Erik Houser doesn’t seem to understand the difference between capital & operating expenditures. The city can raise funds and minimize impact to residents, by leveraging bonds for maintenance (similar to school district). The city sits on $2,500,000 in building maintenance funds as we speak, put those dollars to work.
As many have called out this budget is build on flawed data, fear tactics & obscurity.
Folks, please take the time to read the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Panel Summary. Come up with your own questions, conclusions. – Why should we believe you, when the city hasn’t followed it’s own experts recommendations?
“11. Develop a communication plan to achieve a high level of transparency of this work and the
implementation of recommendations
a. Consider establishing a standing City commission or committee to observe and
advise the City on financial matters,
b. Rebuild public trust in the City’s ability to manage fiscal health.”
https://cdnsm5-hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_16494932/File/Memo%20re%20recommendations%20and%20conclusions%20final.pdf
I’d let Jim buy me a coffee. Can’t say the same about our Mayor.. We should all be listening to Jim ( a former Boeing engineer) before entertaining the PR stuff you guys are spinning – FWIW , (we) are STEPS ahead of you.
Typical campaign stuff.. the opposition comes out with hard hitting (factual) info.. and then we get this… a hit piece on the guy who knows more about the city budget than the very people in office.
Seen this before.. in the 48th LD.. don’t be alarmed by this, Edmonds. Typical campaign fodder..
I can’t help but notice that, with all the spin, the writer completely overlooks the significant impact the proposed “Yes” budget levy will have on seniors and renters with limited incomes. The only conclusion I can draw is that he simply doesn’t care, because that’s what happens when you fail to acknowledge such fundamental issues. Your **** out of luck.
The continued charade of the Mayor/Council needs to be highlighted: 1) the current financial policies require full financial transparency (we had for over a decade) so citizens can follow the money: now the Council version is incomplete and causes many questions that remain unanswered; 2) the latest financial reports or Council approved 2025-2026 balanced biennial budget do not illustrate any large cuts the City said it has taken OR that the City needs $8.5m more in annual levy funds; 3) the six-year balanced CIP/CFP approved with the City’s balanced biennial budget has always had delayed maintenance and the 2021 bonds Council approved to help with delayed maintenance still shows a balance of $1.8m to be used; 4) what is the City’s debt capacity now that interest rates are lowering; 5) if the Mayor is so worried about personnel, why create a highly paid City Administrator position to do his job; 6) police union has said they can make change since per capita we are paying $437 for police compared to Shoreline’s $257 per capita; 7) the second year of a biennial is usually updates in forecasting, revenues/expenditures and capital projects not a brand new budget. Where are the updates in forecasting and economic effects as a result of state and national trends?
Time to stop trusting Government or listening to this chaos – vote No!
The mayor’s plan for this $14.5M levy lid lift does not address deferred maintenance either. These funds would be applied only to police, parks, planning, and streets and sidewalks.
During his 2025 budget address, Mayor Rosen cited a 2023 study which then estimated the city’s facilities maintenance backlog at over $40M. Mayor Rosen specifically said this was one of six areas the city should be addressing but wasn’t. Since then the mayor has failed to prioritize one of the city’s basic needs in his budget while misdirecting scarce resources towards other “nice-to-have” programs.
How large of a levy lift will be needed to address deferred building maintenance after a few more years of ignoring the problem?
The Mayor and City Council need to start an honest dialogue with voters about addressing the city’s budget crisis because this levy lid lift proposal is not cutting it.
