Reader view: Monday’s levy discussion — a big unanswered question 

I attended Monday night’s co-sponsored event hosted by My Edmonds News and Edmonds Civic Roundtable on the proposed levy lid lift. I left feeling proud to live in a city where both sides of a major issue can engage in respectful, civil debate — a refreshing contrast to the tone sometimes seen, and aspersions cast, in the comments here. Kudos to everyone who made the event possible.
I left the event with a big question that, in my view, went unanswered by the no campaign, represented by Diane Buckshnis.
Ms. Buckshnis and opponents of Proposition 1 have rallied behind an “alternative plan” developed by Edmonds resident Jim Ogonowski. This plan includes three key components — and for the plan to work, each piece must hold up:
- Transferring $6.6 million from the Internal Service Fund (ISF) to the General Fund;
- Passing a smaller levy, instead of the proposed $14.5 million; and
- Banking on $5 million in new non-property revenues currently being pursued by the City Council
Ms. Buckshnis reaffirmed her support for this plan during Monday’s event. However, the discussion revealed serious holes that call its feasibility into question.
First, Ms. Buckshnis proposed transferring $6.6 million from the ISF fund. But as Councilmember Will Chen recently conceded, only about $1.5 million from that fund is realistically transferable. That leaves a $5 million gap in the math — a gap that I didn’t feel was acknowledged or reconciled.
Second, the “alternative plan” supports Council’s current pursuit of, and is dependent upon, $5 million in new non-property tax revenues. The City has made clear that the path to get to $5 million is achievable only through a city B&O tax, expanded red-light and school-zone cameras, paid parking downtown, increased fees, and a small sales tax increase. But here’s the irony: Ms. Buckshnis herself has publicly opposed many of these policies. And she did again at the event. She pointed to red-light cameras as a potential revenue source — but once implementation and administrative costs are factored in, they fall far short of closing the gap. They simply won’t generate anything close to the $5 million needed.
Add that to the already overstated $6.6 million ISF transfer — which realistically yields only about $1 million — and we’re now looking at a potential $10 million shortfall in the alternative plan.
Finally, Ms. Buckshnis stated that the cuts outlined in Resolution 1570 — the City’s contingency plan if the levy fails — won’t happen. The facts do not support that conclusion. In fact, Councilmember Chen recently conceded that if the levy fails this November, the city won’t be able to secure replacement revenues until 2027. In the meantime, “the city would also need to consider both revenue and expense adjustments, and some of the more severe austerity measures outlined in Resolution 1570.”
If the no campaign wants its alternative plan to be taken seriously, it must be built on sound math and credible assumptions. This just isn’t.
I came into the event open to new information. I left even more confident that voting yes on Proposition 1 is the best choice for me — and for Edmonds. To me, Edmonds is worth it.
Heather Damron is an Edmonds resident.
Heather, sounds fair. It’s a tough choice. What do we tell residents that are concerned with their own financial well-being? Is Edmonds, not for everyone? Are we incapable of balancing the needs?
We have reports WA ranks 2nd most regressive tax structure & King5 reports property taxes are forcing residents from their homes.
https://www.king5.com/article/money/economy/king-county-property-taxes-increasing/281-79a95bdf-74b1-4071-815e-36146b525480
Did you ask Will what “some” of the cuts outlined in Resolution 1570 would look like?
Have you scrutinized city spending, no areas that might seem unreasonable?
Have you read Mayor Rosen’s Blue Ribbon Panel summary, outlining the causation & recommendations surrounding the budget crisis?
Pushed for the guardrails to prevent another such crisis as outlined by the Panel?
https://cdnsm5-hosted.civiclive.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_16494932/File/Memo%20re%20recommendations%20and%20conclusions%20final.pdf
Dive into any details of the $77,000,000 the city has invested?
https://d38u6hukd4et5m.cloudfront.net/investments.png
If we’re not willing to take a comprehensive view of the issues and demand luxuries from our city, the least we could do is partner with Treasure Mackley’s investwanow org. to fight for a more just tax system.
https://www.investwanow.org/
Heather, are you publishing as a resident of Edmonds or as a representative of the 21st legislative district Democrats? Please clarify – you know like Angie Feser did in her recent column. And why didn’t the 21st district Dem’s respond to my request last month to present the Keep Edmonds Affordable platform to your group? You made meeting time for only the other guys. Isn’t there even the bare minimum of analytical thinking in the endorsement process in this town- listening to both sides of a ballot measure? How is a property tax dollar either a Democrat dollar of a Republican dollar?
Regarding your column’s premise that there’s an unanswered question. It’s unanswered by DESIGN. Why would the City of Edmonds both put the largest tax levy on the ballot in the city’s hundred year history, make it permanent, and then calmly walk the inquiring voter through their set of books to show where there’s money outside of the general fund?
They’re no dummies. They’re campaigning from their positions of strength, just as I am campaigning from our positions of strength as the campaign manager of Keep Edmonds Affordable. Fact of the matter is that we’re not campaigning much in MEN.
Thank you Heather. You explained so well the problems I am having with the “alternative plan” the No campaign has been talking about. I have never understood how it would work and you are right that this event did not give us any new information that clears up my questions. Their numbers don’t add up, plain and simple. There will have to be cuts if the levy lift doesn’t pass. I will vote yes because I don’t want to see those cuts.
