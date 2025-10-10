Reader view: Monday’s levy discussion — a big unanswered question 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I attended Monday night’s co-sponsored event hosted by My Edmonds News and Edmonds Civic Roundtable on the proposed levy lid lift. I left feeling proud to live in a city where both sides of a major issue can engage in respectful, civil debate — a refreshing contrast to the tone sometimes seen, and aspersions cast, in the comments here. Kudos to everyone who made the event possible.

I left the event with a big question that, in my view, went unanswered by the no campaign, represented by Diane Buckshnis.

Ms. Buckshnis and opponents of Proposition 1 have rallied behind an “alternative plan” developed by Edmonds resident Jim Ogonowski. This plan includes three key components — and for the plan to work, each piece must hold up:

Transferring $6.6 million from the Internal Service Fund (ISF) to the General Fund;

Passing a smaller levy, instead of the proposed $14.5 million; and

Banking on $5 million in new non-property revenues currently being pursued by the City Council

Ms. Buckshnis reaffirmed her support for this plan during Monday’s event. However, the discussion revealed serious holes that call its feasibility into question.

First, Ms. Buckshnis proposed transferring $6.6 million from the ISF fund. But as Councilmember Will Chen recently conceded, only about $1.5 million from that fund is realistically transferable. That leaves a $5 million gap in the math — a gap that I didn’t feel was acknowledged or reconciled.

Second, the “alternative plan” supports Council’s current pursuit of, and is dependent upon, $5 million in new non-property tax revenues. The City has made clear that the path to get to $5 million is achievable only through a city B&O tax, expanded red-light and school-zone cameras, paid parking downtown, increased fees, and a small sales tax increase. But here’s the irony: Ms. Buckshnis herself has publicly opposed many of these policies. And she did again at the event. She pointed to red-light cameras as a potential revenue source — but once implementation and administrative costs are factored in, they fall far short of closing the gap. They simply won’t generate anything close to the $5 million needed.

Add that to the already overstated $6.6 million ISF transfer — which realistically yields only about $1 million — and we’re now looking at a potential $10 million shortfall in the alternative plan.

Finally, Ms. Buckshnis stated that the cuts outlined in Resolution 1570 — the City’s contingency plan if the levy fails — won’t happen. The facts do not support that conclusion. In fact, Councilmember Chen recently conceded that if the levy fails this November, the city won’t be able to secure replacement revenues until 2027. In the meantime, “the city would also need to consider both revenue and expense adjustments, and some of the more severe austerity measures outlined in Resolution 1570.”

If the no campaign wants its alternative plan to be taken seriously, it must be built on sound math and credible assumptions. This just isn’t.

I came into the event open to new information. I left even more confident that voting yes on Proposition 1 is the best choice for me — and for Edmonds. To me, Edmonds is worth it.

Heather Damron is an Edmonds resident.