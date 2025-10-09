Reader view: Now is not the time for a $14.5M tax increase

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As a 30-plus-year citizen of Edmonds, I sincerely want our city to continue to thrive. In addition to a strong and disciplined focus on expense control, our city needs increased revenue to provide city services. With Proposition 1, the city has proposed an increased local property tax package of about $14.5 million per year for six years plus a CPI adjustment. If inflation averages 3% over that period, the net property tax increase for Edmonds would total approximately $90 million. If approved by voters, Proposition 1 will result in an annual increase for 2026 of about $1,000 for an Edmonds home of median value (this amount will escalate over time by the CPI factor.)

If the focus was strictly Proposition 1, this $14.5 million amount may be reasonable. However, other increases will be directly impacting taxpayers in 2026 and beyond. Voters approved annexation to the Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) — which will result in an annual increase in taxes/fees of about $1000 for the average home. The city’s utility prices for water/sewer/stormwater will very likely be increasing significantly. Snohomish County recently announced County taxes will increase by 4%. The state is working on a range of tax increases that will increase the load on Edmonds taxpayers in 2026. I’m hearing the Edmonds School District is planning on bringing a levy forward in 2026 that will directly increase local taxes. And these effects don’t even consider price increases from recent federally mandated tariffs that that will be causing substantial price increases in 2026 and beyond.

When considering the big picture of all the very significant tax and fee impacts that will be affecting Edmonds residents, now is not the time for a property tax increase of over $90 million during the next six years. Rather, Proposition 1 should be rejected and a smaller levy lift — in the range of the $6 million originally proposed by the city — should be brought to Edmonds voters in 2026.

As noted by Councilmember Chen — who is a Certified Public Accountant and past chair of the council’s Finance Committee — the city has other sources of funds (including access to funds in our city investment pool) that can be used to augment the general fund in 2026 as well as pay down the $6 million loan the city took from our utilities fund. Over $10 million may be forthcoming from the RFA for back payments for emergency medical transport due Edmonds under the terms of our contract with the RFA. The city has identified over $5 million in new revenue that will be generated in 2026 and beyond through programs such as paid parking, sales tax increases, etc. These revenues can bridge the gap in 2026 while longer-term financial strategies are developed.

Finally, I’m concerned with recent proposals to reinstate programs such as Beach Rangers, kid’s gymnastics and the waterfront information center. These non-essential programs should be put on pause for 2026 and not reactivated until our finances have stabilized or until they can be self-supporting. At this challenging time, the city should focus squarely on providing essential services and deferring taxpayer support for “wants.”

A ”no” vote on Proposition 1 does not mean taxpayers don’t support our city. It does mean we expect our city leaders to take the path Councilmember Chen recommends in considering the big picture of all taxpayer impacts, utilize all means available to stabilize our city’s finances and refine strategies for future years to ensure Edmonds continues to thrive. I will be a no vote on Proposition 1 in November but plan to be a yes vote for a scaled-back levy in 2026.

Dave Teitzel is a former Edmonds City Councilmember.