Reader view: Police and public safety — why the levy matters

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I’m writing as president of the Edmonds Police Officers Association. I have been proud to serve as a police officer for six years. I’ve met countless families and community members, and I can tell you — Edmonds is a special place. Like any city, we face challenges in keeping our community safe, and it will take all of us working together to maintain the strong public safety our residents deserve.

In December 2024, our membership reaffirmed that our top priority is serving the citizens of Edmonds. During my remarks, I emphasized that we were prepared to reduce staffing levels and cut spending until a sustainable, long-term solution to the city’s financial challenges could be found. With Proposition 1, our elected officials have now put forward their plan to address these financial challenges over the long term.

Today, I’m urging you to vote yes on Proposition 1: the Public Safety and Parks Levy for the following reasons.

We are currently operating at our lowest staffing levels since at least 2010. Today, we have 43 officers, four command staff and 13 support staff. Before 2023, we had 55 officers, three command staff and 13 support staff. That’s 12 fewer officers patrolling Edmonds than at any point in recent history.

Our department is understaffed by every reasonable measure. Levy failure would worsen the problem. We’d drop from 1.07 officers per 1,000 residents to just 0.84—the lowest since 2010. For perspective, the national average is 2.4 per 1,000, and in Washington State, which ranks 50th at 1.35 per 1,000, Edmonds at 0.84 would fall far below the adequate “normal.”

Fewer officers means slower response times. More calls referred to online reporting. And longer investigations, because we wouldn’t have an adequate number of officers.

Additionally, if this levy fails, Edmonds will be forced to eliminate critical services outlined in Resolution 1750, including:

Domestic Violence Coordinator – Provides support to victims navigating the court system and accessing services. Without this role, survivors are left on their own.

Traffic Unit – Handles speeding, reckless driving, and dangerous intersections. Without it, targeted enforcement and proper collision investigations would disappear.

Problem Solving Emphasis Team (PSET) – Investigates violent and non-violent crimes and tracks hard-to-locate subjects.

Problem Solving Emphasis Team (PSET) – Investigates violent and non-violent crimes and tracks hard-to-locate subjects. Animal Control Services – Would fall to already stretched patrol officers.

Community Engagement Programs – Programs like the Police Community Academy, which build trust and transparency, would be eliminated.

Behind the scenes, we’d lose a detective position, increasing the workload for remaining investigators. More cases would be closed before resolution — not by choice, but out of necessity. As patrol staffing drops, officers would be pushed to minimum levels, required to work more overtime, leading to burnout, less family time, and limited mental health recovery.

The reality is this: When specialized roles disappear, we don’t just lose positions — we lose good officers. Many of us chose to serve in Edmonds because we believed in community policing and in being part of something truly positive. That commitment is what has always made the Edmonds Police Department unique. But without support and opportunities for growth, dedicated officers will seek out cities that can provide them. In just the past year, we have already lost two patrol supervisors and three officers to other agencies. Each departure represents not just a vacancy, but a loss of experience, leadership, and the community trust those officers worked so hard to build.

A yes vote on Proposition 1 is a vote to protect public safety in Edmonds, safeguard victims, ensure timely emergency response, and preserve the quality of life that makes our city a safe place for families.

Will Morris is president of the Edmonds Police Officers Association.

The views expressed here are those of the author.