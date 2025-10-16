Reader view: Responding to the top 10 false claims about Prop 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As ballots arrive, we want to directly address misinformation you may see from the No on Prop 1 group — whether in your mailbox or at your door. Much of it is designed to shake your confidence in voting Yes on Prop 1. Let’s walk through the facts:

1. Claim: Prop 1 will make Edmonds the most expensive city in the county.

Not true. The No campaign presents a limited comparison using select cities. But when you zoom out across the entire county, Edmonds is not at the top. And with other cities pursuing levies and regional fire models, Edmonds will soon be back in the middle of the pack.

2. Claim: Edmonds has a spending problem.

False. Edmonds has a revenue problem. We operate leaner than similarly-sized cities like Bothell, Issaquah, and Lynnwood — all of which have more staff. Edmonds has roughly the same number of employees today as it did in 2001, despite 3,000 more residents and an 88% rise in inflation.

3. Claim: Edmonds lost $4.5 million.

That’s simply not how public budgets work. City finances are audited annually by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. If $4.5 million was missing, the auditor would have flagged that. This claim is unfounded.

4. Claim: Edmonds isn’t following the Blue Ribbon Panel’s advice.

False. The panel made three “major” recommendations, among them being joining the RFA and pursuing a levy lid lift. All major recommendations have either been implemented or in progress.

5. Claim: The city has $79 million of tappable reserves.

Debunked. Of that amount, only $1 million is available for transfer. The rest is earmarked for specific purposes like utilities and transportation. Even Councilmember Chen, who first cited the $79M, later corrected himself.

6. Claim: Edmonds is bloated with property tax dollars.

Also untrue. In 2026, Edmonds GF will receive just 9% of your property taxes — about $0.72 per $1,000 in assessed value.

7. Claim: Prop 1 would raise taxes by 130%.

No. In 2026, your total property tax bill is $7.99 per $1,000 AV. That number is not going up 130% to $18.38. Rather, the tiny portion ($.72) that goes directly to the City will go up to $1.65.

8. Claim: Seniors will be priced out.

Prop 1 exempts low-income seniors and disabled residents — those earning up to ~$76,000/year — from paying the levy. Furthermore, the federal law passed this summer offers a significant senior tax deduction. Many seniors have expressed support and shared their offense at the “Save Our Seniors” slogan being used politically to somehow represent the position of all seniors as a monolithic voting block.

9. Claim: Our City’s public facilities are just fine.

False. A comprehensive McKinstry report evaluated all 18 public buildings and found that all are in “poor-critical” or “fair-poor” condition.

10. Claim: Identified cuts are being used as a scare tactic.

Over $8 million in cuts were already made this year. Resolution 1570, passed by Council, spells out additional cuts that would go into effect if Prop 1 fails — including $3.6 million from the police department and $1.8 million from Parks and Recreation.

When the facts are clear, so is the choice. Prop 1 is a modest investment that protects public safety, preserves our parks, and stabilizes city finances. Please vote Yes on Prop 1.

If you have any questions, or would like to learn more about Prop 1, please visit our website. We’ve also assembled a broad and diverse list of supporters. See our endorsements at yesforedmonds.org/endorsements.

And thank you!

Elise is an Edmonds resident and volunteer with Yes! for Edmonds