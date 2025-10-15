Reader view: There’s no free lunch

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

During my nine years in Edmonds, I’ve tried to be an informed citizen, one who studies the issues and comes to rational conclusions. I attend and participate in public discussions in City Hall and elsewhere. I read the City Council information packets. I read articles and opinion pieces in MEN and their comment threads.

But this Prop. 1 issue, the levy lid lift has been the most challenging. It’s like we’re being fed information by firehose; voters need to acquire useful knowledge but risk being drowned in it. The sheer confusing volume of it all — really two fire hoses each with thousands of words and hundreds of charts and graphs, each trying to convince us to Vote Yes or to Vote No.

I have friends on both sides, financial experts, numbers gurus whom I greatly respect. I can often count on their wisdom, their data to lead to a valid conclusion. But not this time.

I have arrived at my Yes vote by applying wisdom most of us learned in grade school — there’s no free lunch. We don’t get something for nothing in this life. The City has described what services it can deliver if the levy is approved, and they have described the further cuts that will occur if the levy fails.

Some of the Vote No folks have alluded to a Plan B that would depend on voters next year passing a different and smaller levy, $6 million instead of $14.5 million. But what goes unfunded with that smaller amount, the $8.5 million in City services that wouldn’t be delivered under their scenario?

The Vote No folks want to “kick the can down the road,” but they’re not telling us what City services they would pack into that can. What services would they defund from our police, parks and public works departments?

Nobody wants to pay more taxes, but like I said, there’s no free lunch. The most prudent thing now is to pass this levy and get this great little city back on course, on an even keel. I’m voting Yes on Prop 1.

Roger Pence is an Edmonds resident.