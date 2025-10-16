Reader view: Ugly politics – there’s more to the PDC complaint

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Last week, My Edmonds News ran a story with the headline: “Edmonds resident files complaint against city for work associated with Prop. 1.” The article centered on a Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) complaint that had not been investigated and may very well be frivolous. But the story ran anyway, just a week before ballots are set to be mailed for one of Edmonds’ most significant elections in years. I feel it is important that readers know the full backstory and additional context.

This week, the PDC released into public record (pg. 5) an email from No on Prop 1 supporter Theresa Hutchison to fellow No advocates — including Lee Reeves (who filed the complaint), Diane Buckshnis, Ken Reidy, Jim Ogonowski, Nick Lopez and Bill Krepick. It reads:

“Is it time to file another PDC complaint against Mayor Rosen and the City?

“With any luck hopefully the weak PDC may not look so kindly, go as easy, as last time on the mayor.

“However, it won’t have helped us as far as the levy lid lift as we’re only three or so weeks away from the ballots dropping.

“Boy, I’d love to see a recall on this devious mayor.

Theresa Hutchison”

To be clear, this email was exchanged among members of the No on Prop 1 leadership and should not be interpreted as representative of all individuals who oppose the measure. Hutchison’s email explicitly acknowledges the political motivation behind filing a PDC complaint to affect election results and target city staff and elected officials.

This kind of political maneuvering doesn’t reflect the Edmonds I believe in. It’s not about dialogue. It’s not about policy. It’s about distraction and distortion. In my opinion, it’s so harmful.

Personally, I vote based on values, and I look to endorsements for individuals and groups who share my values. I encourage every voter to visit both the YES and NO on Prop 1 endorsement pages to make their own decisions.

Yes for Edmonds: yesforedmonds.org/endorsements

No on Prop 1: keepedmondsaffordable.com/supporters

For me, the choice is clear.

Erik Houser lives in Edmonds and is a volunteer with the Yes! for Edmonds campaign.