Reader view: Vote yes on Proposition 1 to keep Yost Pool open 

For generations, Yost Pool has been a place where Edmonds families learn to swim, teens find their first job as lifeguards, and neighbors gather on warm summer evenings. It’s more than a pool — it’s a community institution. Yet this November, the future of Yost Pool depends on the outcome of Proposition 1.

Cascade Swim Club has the privilege of operating Yost Pool through a long-standing partnership with the City of Edmonds Parks Department. Our professional coaches, instructors, and lifeguards provide year-round programming that benefits residents of all ages and abilities. But this partnership relies on the City to maintain and repair the pool’s infrastructure. Without the funding provided by Proposition 1, the City has made it clear it cannot sustain those responsibilities, Cascade Swim Club is unable to operate the pool without these funds—and Yost Pool will close.

The loss would be profound. Last year alone, more than 1,300 swim lessons were taught at Yost Pool. Over 200 residents earned lifeguard, CPR, or first-aid certifications, strengthening community safety. Each day, between 150 and 350 people came for lap or open swim.

Our Penguins summer swim team served 219 young swimmers last summer. Finally, Yost pool is an essential pool rental resource for many local organizations and families.

Beyond recreation, Yost Pool supports Edmonds’ local economy and livability. It attracts families and individuals of all ages who value access to healthy, outdoor activities. Yost pool’s regularly scheduled lap swim provides an essential service to both residents and non-residents, of all ages. It provides youth with structured, character-building programs. And it creates seasonal and part-time jobs that keep young people connected to their community.

As Cascade Swim Club’s President, I see every day how Yost Pool changes lives: a child’s first confident lap across the pool, an adult mastering a new fitness goal, a teenager discovering leadership as a swim instructor. These are the quiet successes that keep a community strong.

If you live in Edmonds, please vote yes on Proposition 1 to keep Yost Pool open and thriving. If you reside outside Edmonds, you can still help by volunteering, donating, or spreading the word through YesForEdmonds.org.

Yost Pool has been part of Edmonds’ story for decades. With your support this November, it can continue serving generations to come.

Michele Coates is president of the Cascade Swim Club and is writing on behalf of the Cascade Swim Club Board of Directors.