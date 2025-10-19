Reader view: We need better signage for ferry riders

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I have lived in Edmonds nearly all my adult life. It’s been a great community to raise a family and have a career. Our citizens are welcoming, and there’s a real charm about the town.

However, I don’t find the infrastructure of the city welcoming to our ferry patrons. We locals and regular users of the Kingston run know our way about and function just fine, but people coming through Edmonds who are unfamiliar with our streets can get lost very easily, especially if they don’t come in on SR 104 (Edmonds Way). However, even those folks might get confused with “Kingston Ferry” signs from the freeway but “Edmonds Ferry…” announcements on the overhead electronic sign.

I walk along the Edmonds waterfront most days, and I have frequently had drivers stop me and ask how to get to the ferry. GPS often takes them to the terminal at Railroad and Main where the ferry workers politely redirect cars. However, many folks simply drive around looking and eventually find a local to ask for help.

We need better signage, especially for vehicles not entering town on Edmonds Way. Cars from the north and east are directed south (with small signs) on Third Avenue past the park, then sent right at Pine Street to Edmonds Way. However, when traffic is heavy, that block is barricaded. Last Saturday when I was driving along that route, I noticed the green “Ferry Traffic” sign directed them right, but the barricades were up.

There are instructions on the barricade, all fairly small and not crystal clear. Some are black print on a dark red background. The instructions are hard enough to read that a driver cannot quickly determine what to do. We need to consider a better solution than a cluttered sign that sends the visitors to an unclear destination – up to 5th, then right to first ”legal” U-turn. I have observed rather dangerous U-turns in the big curve by the bank on Edmonds Way. We should direct traffic south on 3rd to Algonquin, then left to Edmonds Way and left again at the light. It’s safer, and it wouldn’t need to happen very frequently.

We need good ferry signage throughout the city. Signs should be reasonable in size and clear. They should be consistent (i.e., “Kingston Ferry,” not “Edmonds Ferry”) and detours should be well marked when in place. We encourage people to come to and go through Edmonds. Let’s make their visits easy.