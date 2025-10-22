Reader view: Why is the Edmonds City Council so anti-business?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds, on the heels of the largest tax increase in Washington State History, is making repeated decisions that increase costs and negatively impact Edmonds businesses.

Move to Fire District 1: The majority of the council and city staff spent city dollars to promote a vote by the public to adopt this move that increases businesses property taxes. The Public Disclosure Commission issued a warning after ruling that the city spent city dollars to promote the vote. Edmonds City Council voted to install a bike lane down Main Street resulting in removing half of the available parking. (Parking is the lifeblood to businesses) Edmonds City Council is evaluating charging for the parking that will remain in Edmonds. Edmonds City Council increased sales tax by .1%, making every purchase more expensive. Edmonds is now tied four ways for the highest city sales tax in Washington state. Edmonds City Council has temporarily tabled a second .1% sales tax increase that would make every purchase in Edmonds more expensive. This vote will return to the council agenda after the elections. If this .1% increase was voted in today, it would make Edmonds the single highest sales tax of any city in Washington state. Edmonds City Council is conducting a workshop designed to assist in adopting a business and occupation tax. This tax is only based on sales, is only paid by the business and not the consumer, and is the most regressive tax against businesses that exists. Businesses will pass this on to consumers, making every purchase in Edmonds more expensive.

This is an amazing list in less than a year. All of these moves negatively affect businesses existing in Edmonds and works against new business’ evaluation of locating in Edmonds. Businesses will undoubtedly pass these costs to Edmonds consumers making every purchase in Edmonds more expensive.

These decisions by the Edmonds City Council will ultimately result in reduced business in Edmonds and reduced tax revenue. The council may not think they are anti-business, but when you make repeated decisions negatively affecting every business in your town you are anti-business.

If you spend more money than you have, you have a spending problem.

Stop spending and stop raising taxes that will run businesses out of Edmonds.

Erik Nelson is an Edmonds resident.