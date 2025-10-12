Reader view: Why the City’s proposed levy is the right choice

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As voters weigh their decision about whether to support Proposition 1, it’s critical that we separate facts from wishful thinking, or downright falsehoods, especially when proposals are being presented as alternatives.

Some of the claims made by the no campaign — including several shared by their representative, former Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, during the Monday, Oct. 6 levy conversation — were based on inaccurate or incomplete information. As former Edmonds City Council President, I’d like to provide clarification on several key points.

1. Yes, the Full $14.5 Million Levy Is Needed

Opponents of the levy claim the city doesn’t need the full $14.5 million requested by the city, and that a smaller $6 million measure would suffice. To be clear, $6 million would only prevent insolvency. It would not restore critical staffing and services that were cut this past year to the tune of $8-plus million, nor would it rebuild depleted reserves.

2. Internal Service Fund Transfers Are Limited

Opponents of the levy claim the city can simply transfer $6.6 million from the Internal Service Fund (ISF) to the General Fund. In reality, only about $1 million of that fund is available for transfer. Depleting critical reserves is partly how we got into this mess. We shouldn’t make the same mistake again.

3. Low-Income Seniors Are Exempt

Opponents of the levy claim seniors will face onerous financial hardship should the levy pass and that our seniors should be saved. As a long-time senior resident, I stand firmly in support of this measure and I’m far from alone. For a majority of senior residents, $2 a day will not be onerous. For those living on a minimum fixed income, the measure specifically exempts seniors and individuals with disabilities who qualify under Washington state’s property tax relief program. That thoughtful inclusion is often overlooked in criticism of the levy.

4. Red-Light Cameras: Not a Guaranteed Windfall

Red-light cameras can generate revenue, but they’re also expensive to administer. Diane claimed this past Monday that these cameras will bring over $5 million to the city, but she’s only counting revenues. After accounting for equipment, processing, court costs and uncollected fines, the actual net revenue will likely be significantly less.

5. GEMT Revenue Is Not Guaranteed

Diane referenced $16 million in potential revenue from the Ground Emergency Medical Transport (GEMT) program. The final amount, if any, is uncertain. It’s risky to rely on speculative revenue when making long-term budget decisions.

6. There’s no “Missing” $4 Million

Diane repeated that $4 million is “missing” from the city’s budget. In truth, this concern has been addressed publicly by both city staff and councilmembers. It’s not accurate to suggest that funds have vanished. The City is audited annually by our State Auditor’s Office. It’s improper to undermine public trust without evidence.

7. The Public Safety Tax Supports More Than Police

Finally, it was suggested that the new public safety sales tax is solely for police. In reality, it also supports other functions including our courts, emergency management and other critical services. The levy is needed, in part, because our police department is underfunded, a concern echoed by Officer Morris in his recent op-ed. If the levy fails, Edmonds will fall to just 0.84 officers per 1,000 residents — significantly below both the state and national averages. That means longer response times and reduced public safety.

Proposition 1 is a responsible, well-vetted plan to ensure Edmonds can continue to provide essential services while investing in its future. Let’s move forward with clarity and with a shared commitment to Edmonds’ long-term health and vitality.

Tom Mesaros is an Edmonds resident and former Edmonds City Council President