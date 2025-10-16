Reader view: Yes for Alex Newman on City Council

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Confused about how to vote this election? Take a look at the endorsements listed on candidate websites. They are a good way to see if your own voting preferences align with that candidate. Alex Newman’s can be seen here. Similar to other local candidates, Chris Eck and Chelsea Rudd, he has an impressive lineup of regional and local supporters.

Two of the endorsements in particular demonstrate strong commitment to protecting our treasured environment. The Sierra Club and Washington Conservation Action evaluate candidate’s backgrounds and conduct personal interviews, focused on environmental advocacy. Their endorsements support candidates who want our parklands, streams, wetlands and beaches to be protected as an important part of the quality of life in Edmonds.

Alex’s executive position with the American Red Cross has given him the experience and insight to help run a city with $120 million in expenses. He is wise enough to understand that a $20 million deficit can’t be fixed by accounting tricks and supports yes on proposition 1. Along with the environment, he is a strong supporter of public safety and of planning for coming climate change.

Snohomish County voting records for the 2024 general election show that over 70% of Edmond voters were against I-2117, which would have repealed Washington’s groundbreaking Climate Commitment Act. We are environmentalists.

Let’s elect leaders that reflect our local values, let’s elect Alex Newman.

Pam Tauer is writing on behalf of the following Edmonds residents:

Greg Ferguson, Gayla Shoemake, Lu Loree, Steve Cristol, Georgina Armstrong, David Jones, Marjorie Fields, Cynthia Jones, Kathy Ferguson, Jane Odell