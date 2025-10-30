Registration opens Oct. 31 for free parenting workshop at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“Understanding Your Child’s Feelings & Behaviors: A Brain-Based Guide,” is the topic of a free parenting workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Parenting sometimes can feel like a mystery. This class provides a brain-based map to understand their shifting emotions and behaviors. Cut through the confusion with practical strategies to help your child manage anxiety, sensory overload and social stress.

The workshop will be facilitated by Ericka Wild, a licensed independent clinical social worker who has a private practice, Finding Your Path Counseling, in Edmonds