Remembering the legacy of Edmonds Historical Museum volunteer Margaret Wilcox

The passing of Margaret Wilcox (Sept. 11, 2025) has left an indelible mark upon the Edmonds community. Margaret, along with her husband Mike, were instrumental in the success of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market — a market which, after three decades, is considered one of the best in the Pacific Northwest. For over two decades, Margaret and Mike woke up every Saturday from May through October, to set up barricades, direct vendor traffic and make sure the Market Manager had all the support needed for the day. When the market closed, they would return to do the same, along with other behind-the-scenes duties that kept the market returning each Saturday. All of this work did not stop there.

During the off-season, Margaret was the head of the Market Committee, under the auspices of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society. And both served many years on the Museum Board as well. Along with market work, Margaret and Mike volunteered at the Edmonds Historical Museum. There, they would stop by the museum daily to drop off mail and pick up bulk mailing, check the trash, do light maintenance and other key tasks that supported the small staff. For over a decade, Margaret also headed the organization’s Memorial Program, responding to donors and family members with handwritten notes.

“The Wilcoxes were one of the first people I met when I was hired in 2009,” said former Historical Museum Director Katie Kelly. “They made me feel welcome and supported throughout my 15 years at the museum. They would stop by daily and ask me about my work, my life — they were genuinely interested in everything I was doing. If I needed help — they were there. Their selflessness and tireless dedication to history and the community was apparent in every undertaking.”

“Margaret and Mike were the kind of volunteers you dreamed of having,” said Tarin Erickson, another former museum director. “They were helpful in tasks big and small, and they often did the work no one else would have thought to do. But more than that, they really cared — for the museum, for the community and for me. I felt that and I know everyone else did, too. I can still see their sweet smiles and hear them laughing. They were a bright spot in my days at the museum.”

“Mike first started volunteering as an advisor on the Exhibit Research Committee. I met Margaret through him. Little did they both know they would soon become an important part of the fabric of the Edmonds Historical Museum — far beyond exhibit assistance,” said former Museum Director Joni Schinske. “Mike became my right-hand man and Margaret was equally generous, kind and quietly dedicated. She has left a lasting mark on the organization, and all of us who were lucky enough to know her.”

When Mike passed in 2017, Margaret scaled back her work as head of the committee, but remained an integral part of the summer market and museum — and her knowledge continued to be indispensable to staff and volunteers. “When I managed the market’s White Elephant Sales, it was Margaret and Mike greeting me with our respective assignments for the day,” said former summer market volunteer Dean Averill.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market had to pivot. Margaret was one of the first volunteers to step up and volunteer in any capacity. She dutifully showed up every Saturday, until July of this year. “Margaret represented the heart of the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.” said Market Manager Christina Martin. “Her laughter and wise guidance will be missed by us all — but it will live on through our market family.”

“She gave her time, her energy and her spirit to help support the mission of the museum, and to the Summer Market,” Schinske continued. “She did it not for recognition or reward, but because she believed deeply in the value of community. She inspired others to do the same — to give not because we must, but because it matters. She has left us richer — not in possessions, but in spirit. We will remember you always with gratitude and love.”

“The impact to the community Margaret and Mike had is irreplaceable, and their legacy will not be forgotten,” Kelly said. “Every time I walk through the market I will think of them, their generosity and giving spirit.”

If you would like to join the community and family in celebrating her life, there will be a celebration at 1 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 17, at Holy Rosary Edmonds.

— Article contributed by former Edmonds Historical Museum Directors Katie Kelly, Tarin Erickson & Joni Schinske