Rosen presents his mid-biennium budget proposal, touching on levy lift and city account structure

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen made his formal budget presentation Tuesday evening at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, with residents, elected officials and city staff attending. You can see the mayor’s full Power Point presentation here.

After welcoming attendees, Rosen humorously pointed to Mesopotamia, noting that while 5000 years ago civilizations needed to provide and pay for basic services, but that these did not include lift pumps and wastewater treatment plants like we have today.

“The point is, we have an awful lot of things that this city funds in terms of services and the things that make those services work,” he added.

“Back in 2024 when we talked about this and worked with the Blue Ribbon Panel, they said that the budget should not be about incremental change,” he continued. “It should be about building the budget we need for the city we want — and that’s the direction we tried to go. So while tonight is going to be a lot about 2026, it’s more than that. It’s really a launching pad for the future that sets us up to head in the right direction.”

He went on to explain that approaches include budgeting by priorities, doing a biennial budget (which is new to Edmonds), getting new accounting software, diversifying revenue streams, keeping pace with inflation, strengthening our reserves, improving tracking and metrics, increasing transparency, and constantly engaging the community in equitable ways.

“This is the story I’ll be telling tonight,” he explained. “We’ll talk about the purpose of a mid-biennium budget modification, look at some of the history of how we got here, break the proposal into pieces, go through them one at a time, and look ahead at what’s next.”

He began with the biennial budget, explaining that it is a two-year budget and that if everything goes smoothly and nothing changes, there would be no need for an update. But as conditions and information change, the budget needs to change to account for these. He stressed that this process is the same as any other budget amendment, where it is the administration’s job to come up with a proposal, and then present it to the Council.

“This is what’s going on tonight,” he said. “This is our proposal to council. As of tomorrow, it formally becomes theirs to probe and get information they want, deliberate among themselves, make amendments or accept it as proposed. I want to stress that all this information will be available to you. The proposal I present tonight will be on our website, as well as a video of this presentation. Additional information in council packets will be available to you as well.”

He then dove into the history of Edmonds’ budget situation, explaining how once the council recognized and declared a budget emergency in late 2023, the appointed Blue Ribbon Panel helped the city look at how to handle the emergency and keep it from happening again. This was followed by taking actions to stabilize and strategize, stop the bleeding and implement the path to get the city out of financial distress.

“It’s important to keep in mind that that the problem is not the fault of one person or action,” he said. “It took a number of actions over a number of years to get us here.”

He explained that decisions by the state’s voters to reject income taxes and limit property tax increases to 1% per year, along with decisions not to allow big box stores in Edmonds (and forgo the sales tax revenue they would generate) led to Edmonds becoming more reliant on property taxes to fund the city.

For example, the following chart shows how the 1% cap on property taxes failed to keep up with inflation.

“There are no judgments here,” he said. “People made these decisions for very good reasons, but these also put more pressure on us to rely on other revenue streams like property tax and sales tax.” (Refer to slides 15-20 in the PowerPoint presentation for more details.)

He went on to explain that these revenue streams could not keep up with rising costs. Using road paving as an example, he cited figures showing that the cost of one mile of asphalt paving almost doubled over the past four years.

He enumerated other cost increases including IT services, insurance, hiring staff in a more competitive environment, and even such basics as water. He went on to cite as an example the cost of insurance the city purchases as part of the WICA insurance pool has increased by more than $300,000. Yet the 1% property tax tax increase allowed by law without voter approval would generate only $106,852, not enough to cover even this one additional expense.

He then explained that despite these pressures, the city has managed to survive through a combination of depleting reserves, taking internal loans (most recently $6 million from the utility fund), relying on one-time federal funds, delaying repairs and maintenance, leaving positions unfilled, overly optimistic forecasting, and operating on a budget deficit.

He next described $8 million in savings and new revenues the city achieved in 2025 through eliminating positions, furloughing employees, eliminating programs such as beach rangers and gymnastics, eliminating purchases, selling things like police cars, and working with other cities to share resources such as renting our street striping machine to Mukilteo. These also included deferring maintenance on city facilities such as the Frances Anderson Center and Yost Pool (refer to slides 29-36 in the PowerPoint for additional details).

Rosen next launched into an explanation of the city’s cash, investment and debt situation, providing background information to put into context questions that have recently arisen about these funds and whether they can be used to address the budget shortfall. He began by categorizing these into three areas — cash/investments, funds and debt – and identifying the amounts in each.

“Our total cash and investments are about $79 million,” he began. “We also have a debt of about $90 million, which is actually a pretty good ratio for a city like us.”

Drilling down, he explained that the funds category breaks down into general government funds (the general fund), special revenue funds, enterprise funds (e.g. the utility fund) and internal service funds (sometimes called the B fund).

“The first fund – the general fund – is the one we usually think about,” he said. “It’s the one that keeps the machine running.”

He further explained that the special revenue funds are restricted and can only be used for certain specific purposes (for example, when you buy gas some of the gas tax money goes to the city, but can only be spent on streets).

The enterprise fund represents a savings account earmarked for specific items like water system upgrades, repairs, and at some point “monster” replacements. These are very expensive items that the city doesn’t do every year, but it makes regular contributions to the fund so the money is there when it’s needed. The city can borrow from enterprise fund, but it must be paid back with interest – which is what the city did earlier this year when it decided to borrow $6 million from the utility fund and pay it back in two years.

The Internal Services fund (sometimes called the B fund), like the Enterprise fund, is built up with regular contributions earmarked for such things as replacing vehicles at the end of their lifetime. This money is restricted and can’t be accessed for other purposes. It is there to make sure funds are available to keep running the city.

Moving on to the biennial budget amendment, Rosen explained that the city compiled it by using historical date to predict future results combined with indicators like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and by folding in best practices used in other cities and recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association.

He highlighted a respectable financial ratio and a $79 million budget, noting that the funds include $6 million borrowed from the utility fund with a $300,000 interest payment. The 2025 budget faces a $900,000 sales tax shortfall, which projects into 2026.

Looking into 2026, the budget assumes passage of the $14.5 million levy lift, and an additional $5 million from non-property tax revenues – but a $1.3 million loss in sales tax revenues. The budget will allocate funds to police, parks, streets, sidewalks and planning, emphasizing efficiency and service improvements.

The following tables present projected revenue and expense increases in 2026:

Rosen also cited things the city is doing to be more efficient, including a revised organizational structure creating a city administrator with several direct reports including the webmaster, and transferring human services from parks to police

He next addressed the levy lift, focusing on how the $14.5 million amount was determined, explaining that it was a combination of community priorities as evidenced in a statistically valid survey, covering things we have to do by law such as having a city council and providing critical services, and looking at best practices.

“We then went to council with a number, and while the council said that it made sense, but they didn’t want to fund it completely through property tax and so decided to commit to an additional $5 million from non-property tax sources,” he explained.

He stressed that the budget proposal still puts Edmonds in a favorable position compared to neighboring cities based on the per capita cost of government as illustrated by the following two charts comparing 2025 and 2026:

Rosen then moved on to describe the five buckets into which the lift money would be channeled, with specific details about how it would be allocated.

“This pie chart shows how the funds would be divided among the buckets right now,” Rosen explained, “but it remains subject to modification and council approval.”

Within the buckets the proposal calls for the funds to be used as follows:

Police

• Patrol Operations – Increased patrol capacity to enhance response, crime prevention, and community policing/special events.

• Crime Prevention and Investigation – Increased capacity to review cases and focus on proactive policing in high-crime areas.

• Traffic Enforecment – Increased capacity to address traffic and parking concerns in the city. Increased ability to conduct special emphasis operations.

• Emergency Management – A dedicated emergency manager, improved emergency operations and public education/preparation.

Parks

• Maintenance – Litter and garbage removal, graffiti and vandalism mitigation, increased irrigation, holiday lighting.

• Major Projects Management – Pursue grants, parkland acquisitions and additional partnerships.

• Environmental Stewardship – Support for beach rangers, waterfront visitor center and volunteer coordinator.

• Parks Facilities – Continued operation of Frances Anderson Center, Yost Pool, Hazel Miller Spray Park and other amenities.

• Recreation and Customer Service – Restore Francis Anderson Center programming, special event support, and front counter staffing.

Planning

• Current and Long-range Planning: Improve our ability to proactively manage growth.

• Economic Development: Build financial resiliency through destination management, regional leadership, and fostering a diverse economy.

• Building and Permitting: Improve customer experience during permitting and inspections.

• Technology improvements for greater efficiency and better customer service.

Streets and Sidewalks

• Street Overlays: Increases vehicle and pedestrian safety by investing in street infrastructure.

• Critical Street Maintenance: Return to recommended funding levels for pavement rating.

• ADA Ramps and Sidewalk Installations: Improve ability to leverage grant funding for additional ADA ramps and greater sidewalk lengths.

• Street Maintenance: Increase pavement installation and critical maintenance activities.

• Trip Hazard Reduction: Increase sidewalk leveling, hazard removal, and surface improvements.

Rosen next transitioned into the specifics of his proposed 2026 mid-biennium budget modification, providing the following table comparing original budget amounts with the proposed changes:

He then presented pie charts showing the revenue sources, expenditures by department and by category:

He concluded the presentation with a look ahead to next steps in the budget approval process.

• Oct. 1-6: Council review of proposed mid-biennium modification.

• Oct. 7: Public hearing and council deliberation.

• Oct. 8: Potential continuation of Oct. 7 meeting.

• Oct. 11: Potential special council meeting

• Oct. 14: Scheduled vote to approve mid-biennium modification.

“As I said at the beginning, this is about the city we want,” Rosen said. “And I truly believe that if we all made lists of the reasons we chose this city and what we love about the city, they would look a lot alike. While tonight we focused on 2026, remember that we’re really trying to set us on that path for sustainability and making sure that we don’t get into this hole again.”

The full video of the mayor’s budget presentation and related materials is posted on the Mayor’s page of the City of Edmonds website.