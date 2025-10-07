Monday, October 6, 2025
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Moon over Edmonds. (Photo by Ellen Blackstone)
Mount Baker appears. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Go M’s. (Photo by Nancy Mickel)
Go Hawks. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Fall color at the Port of Edmonds. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
End-of-summer bounty. (Photo by Judy Cooper)
Monday full moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan)

 

