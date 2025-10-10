Thursday, October 9, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Pileated woodpecker. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Web magic. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Going fishing. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Felines afoot. (Photo by Merri Keefer Fulton)
Picture perfect. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Capturing the moment. (Photo by Jane Monahan)
Photo by Ann Bradford
Photo by Gary Olson

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO