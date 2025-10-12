Saturday, October 11, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Ferry at night Friday. (Photo by Cindy Briggs)
At Edmonds Marina Friday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Turkey tail mushroom (maybe) in City Park Saturday. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Fall splendor. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Captive audience at the Edmonds Museum Market. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Keeping watch. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)

 

 

