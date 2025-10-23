Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
The Edmonds Historical Museum commemorative brick installation team hard at work on the museum plaza Tuesday. L-R: David Kuhlman, John Jessen and Andrew Miklos. The team, which also included Dean Larsen, Sharon McAllister and Kevin Fagerstrom, installed 38 bricks, which are sold as a fundraiser for the museum. (Photo courtesy Sharon McAllister)
Halloween in the Woodvale neighborhood. (Photo by Cheryl Shawlee)
Still life with gourds. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Fall in all its glory. (Phtoo by Ron LaRue)
Photo by Sharon O’Brien
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Doug Parrott

