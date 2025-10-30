Thursday, October 30, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Susanne Isakson and David Stubbs are dressed as Janet and Brad from “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” currently showing at the Edmonds Theater. They are members of the Tuesday Toastmasters Group that meets at Edmonds’ Maplewood Presbyterian Church, and attended the movie as a group Tuesday night. (Photo by Jennifer Richardson)
Keeping an eye on the sailboat Monday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Photo by Ron LaRue
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Chris Tassos
Photo by Linda Harter
Photo by Jane Monahan
Photo by Ann Bradford

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO