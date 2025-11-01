Saturday, November 1, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Friday sunrise. (Photo by Jon Wiese)
Morning light at Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
Grumpy scarecrow. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Local author and illustrator Ann Marie Perales Thompson read her two Halloween-themed books — “Halloween Pumpkins in Spring” and “Autumn Breeze & Her Not So Haunted House”– during the Edmonds Bookshop Story Time. (Photo by Kizzie Jones)
Rich fall colors. (Photo by Ron LaRue)

