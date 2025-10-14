Monday, October 13, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

First snow on the Olympics. (Photo by Lorraine Leclerc)
Photo by Donald Ricker
Photo by Anne Stein
Setting sail on Water Street. (Photo by Candace BelAir)
Windy run at the off-leash dog park.
Spray at the Edmonds Marina breakwater. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
Photo by Denise Meade
At sunset. (Photo by Vienna Ztribe)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

 

 

 

