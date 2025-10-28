Monday, October 27, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Monday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Fresh snow on the Olympic Mountains. (Photo by Donald Ricker)
Fall composition. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Members of the Cascade Swim Team, who compete at City of Edmonds-owned Yost Pool, make signs in favor of the Proposition 1 property tax levy Monday night. The swimmers will participate in a sign-waving event Tuesday afternoon on Edmonds Way. (Photo courtesy Megan Wolfe)
Cloud drama. (Photo by Ann Bradford)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO