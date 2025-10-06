Monday, October 6, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

No bones about it — Halloween is near. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Malechi with spooky new neighbors on 88th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest. (Photo by Cathleen Draper)
Sunday swimmers. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Keeping watch. (Photo by Don Ricker)
Glowing sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Pampas grass and an almost-full moon. (Photo by Niall McShane)

 

 

 

