Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Early morning cloud break. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Welcoming the day. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Roses on 4th Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Floating carpet of leaves. (Photo by JJ Kuhl)
Halloween in Perrinville. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
Oak tree near City Hall. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Sleeping wasps. (Photo by Juiie N. Allen)
Fall color at sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO