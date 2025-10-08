Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Harvest moon Tuesday morning. (Photo by Naomi Nanez)
Layers of leaves. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Halloween home run. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
On the swing at Hummingbird Park. (Photo by Denise Meade)
For the birds. (Photo by Mary Dizon)
Boo. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Ferry on maneuvers. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
At sunset. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Photo by Gary Olson
Photo by Alex Duncan

 

