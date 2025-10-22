Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Autumn beauty. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Morning scene. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Waterfront visitor. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Fall at Firdale Village. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
There goes the neighborhood. (Photo by Linda Harter)
The comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6) and Starlink as seen from Sunset Avenue Tuesday night. (Photo by Lisa Aikens)
Another look at the comet. (Photo by Tim Johns)

