Scene in Edmonds: ‘No Kings’ rally draws several thousand to City Park

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Here are some reader-submitted photos from the “No Kings” demonstration at Edmonds City Park Saturday afternoon. We’ll have a complete story and photos from reporter Larry Vogel on Sunday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.