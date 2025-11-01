Scene in Edmonds: Rain no match for happy Halloween revelers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those showing up for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Halloween trick-or-treat festivities Friday night. An estimated crowd of more than a thousand collected treats from local businesses.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
