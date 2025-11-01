Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomeEventsScene in Edmonds: Rain no match for happy Halloween revelers
Events

Scene in Edmonds: Rain no match for happy Halloween revelers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Genevieve the Care Bear was having more fun in the rain than collecting candy.

Charlotte receives candy from pirates Celese and Victoria at Attractive Homes.
The Waters Family (L-R) Spencer (Riddler), Chase (the Joker), Lilah ( Miss Harley Quinn) and Tashina aka Poison Ivy step out of the rain for a moment.
Captain Hook (Kyle) being eaten by a crocodile as a smiling Smee tries to help him through the crowd.
Edmonds resident Abriella takes candy from Edmonds Theater manager Justin.
Siblings Katalina and Darian enjoy cinnamon sugar doughnuts from the Edmonds Bakery.
Declan gets an early start before the crowds arrive.
Ronan and Scarlett with their parents trick or treat outside the soon to be opened Common Formme.
Pippin the fireman catches a salmon from Dawn as a surprised Jeff looks on. It was a Salish Brewing fundraiser for the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.
Dressed as a flamingo, Kepa Black-Franklin of Edmonds stands out in a crowd.
Kevin the DJ plays his usual array of Halloween hits.
Local friends get together to celebrate the Halloween festivities.
The rain didn’t dampened the mood of the trick-or-treat crowd.
The Murray family designed their own costumes for the event.

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of those showing up for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Halloween trick-or-treat festivities Friday night. An estimated crowd of more than a thousand collected treats from local businesses.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO