Se Habla Media podcast for Oct. 25, 2025

Although Seattle is a place that welcomes migrants warmly, many people in the United States reject Latinos. But rejection often stems from ignorance and a lack of understanding of different cultures. This is a phenomenon that can happen to anyone when faced with the unfamiliar. That’s why in this episode, Jaime and Diana ask: Do they hate us, or do they simply not understand us?
