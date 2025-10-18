Sponsor spotlight: Digital thrills, sinister stories and ghoulish gatherings

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Fall into great stories and engaging events! Enjoy all the season has to offer at your library.
Engage with Eerie eBooks and Delightfully Dreadful Digital Audiobooks
Conjure up your next great read! From haunted houses to ethereal encounters, our online catalog is packed with stories that will send shivers down your spine.
It’s scary how easy it is to check out digital items from your library. Download up to 30 eBooks, digital magazines, and audiobooks to your device at one time. Get the Libby app for easy and convenient borrowing and to manage your account—if you dare.
Creep Your Way Through the Collection
What books will haunt your reading list this spooky season? We have choices for those craving tantalizing thrillers, haunting horror stories, or cozy fall fiction.
Spooked by choosing your next read? Request a Custom Reading List. Ask for read-alike recommendations for classics like Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House” or Stephen King’s “The Shining.” Let staff know things you do not like (no clowns, please). Or ask for titles perfect for someone who is new to a specific genre.
Get Ready for Ghastly Gatherings
Join us for frightfully fun programs happening at libraries near you! From eerie art workshops to gruesomely good performances, there’s something for every ghost, ghoul, and curious creature to enjoy.
- Fall Sensory Play Day: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m., Lynnwood Library
Connect with others and develop motor and cognitive skills through sensory play. For preschoolers and toddlers.
- Spooky Watercolor: Friday, Oct. 24, 2:30 p.m., Edmonds Library
Follow a terrifying tutorial to make a spooky scene. For teens and tweens.
- Sinister Stories with Chilling Cello: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2:30 p.m., Edmonds Library
Enjoy ghostly stories from different world cultures and powerful cello accompaniment to further darken the mood. For teens and tweens.
- Food and Drink and Ghosts Part I: Ghosts and the Supernatural in the Pacific Northwest, Sat., Oct. 25, 4 p.m., Brier Library
North by Northwest Paranormal shares supernatural stories and spine-tingling discoveries. For adults and teens.
- Food and Drink and Ghosts Part II: A Spooky Adult Storytime, Saturday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Brier Library
Award-winning author Josef Wilke shares macabre tales of terror. Plus, enjoy snacks and craft your own mason jar monster. For adults. Registration required.
- Altar Art Adventure / Crea un artistico altar: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m., Mariner Library
Draw and paint your own altars adorned with a skull featuring traditional and imaginative decorations. For adults. Registration required.
- Sugar Skulls: Friday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m., Lynnwood Library
Learn about Día de Muertos as you decorate sugar skulls using colorful paint, sequins, tissue paper flowers, and more. For kids. Registration required.
——————————————————————————————————
All of this and more awaits at your library. No tricks, just treats.
Brier Library
3303 Brier Rd.
Brier, WA 98036
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-483-0888
Facebook: www.facebook.com/brierlibrary
Edmonds Library
650 Main St.
Edmonds, WA 98020
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-771-1933
Facebook: www.facebook.com/edmondslibrary
Lynnwood Library
19200 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-778-2148
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LynnwoodLibrary
Mariner Library
520 128th St. S.W. Suites A9 A10
Everett, WA 98204
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-423-9017
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarinerLibrarySnoIsle
Mill Creek Library
15429 Bothell Everett Hwy.
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-337-4822
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MCRLibrary
Mountlake Terrace Library
23300 58th Ave. W.
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-776-8722
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MountlakeTerraceLibrary
Mukilteo Library
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Website: www.sno-isle.org
Phone: 425-493-8202
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mukilteolibrarysnoisle
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.