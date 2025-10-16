Sponsor spotlight: Jessica Vosk brings Broadway magic to Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

On Saturday, Oct. 25, Edmonds will have the chance to experience an intimate evening with Broadway star Jessica Vosk, as she brings her dynamic mix of humor, emotion, and vocal prowess to Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Audiences who delighted in Isaac Mizrahi’s witty cabaret or were captivated by The Barricade Boys’ musical brilliance last season will find a kindred spirit in Jessica Vosk. With her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence, Vosk delivers a sensational and enchanting performance.

A celebrated singer and actress widely renowned for her roles on musical theater and concert stages, Jessica Vosk is best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked—first on tour and later joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing Defying Gravity in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert.

She recently concluded her run as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen and has been seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Florence in Chess at The Muny (2023), later returning there as Jenna in Waitress and reprised her role as narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2021 with the sold-out solo show My Golden Age, returning the following year to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration. Since then, she has appeared with major ensembles including the New York Pops, Philly Pops and National Symphony Orchestra.

Jessica Vosk brings her unique cabaret-style show to ECA for a performance that is part concert, part comedy set, and entirely unforgettable. From belting showstoppers to spinning stories with sharp wit and candor, Vosk blends theatrical moments with pop flair, featuring songs from Wicked, Waitress and Hell’s Kitchen alongside hits by Chappell Roan, ABBA, Linda Ronstadt and more.

Experience the incomparable Jessica Vosk live in Edmonds on Oct. 25.

Tickets are now on sale for ECA’S 2025/2026 season!

A season of discovery awaits, and we’re excited to welcome you to the theater to celebrate the magic of live performance and discover the rich blend of genres, generations, and cultures that our programming brings to downtown Edmonds.

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students and military members.

Funded in part by the City of Edmodns Tourism Promotional Fund.