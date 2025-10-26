Sponsor spotlight: Rainy day jewelry for Fall 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The patter of rain against the windows, the cool breeze and a wide stretch of gray sky –these are all the standard sights and sounds of a fall day in the Seattle area. This is one of the cloudiest areas in the country, and while outsiders might find that gloomy, the inhabitants of metro Seattle have not only found ways to cope, we’ve embraced our weather with pride.

Still, that doesn’t mean the dreary days never get to us. Sometimes, we need a pick-me-up. A little color and sparkle can brighten up even the grayest of days, and that’s where jewelry comes in.

As the autumn really sets in, we visited our friends at Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds to discuss how jewelry can keep your mood and your personality shining through this rainy season.

Colorful Gems for Rainy Days

Pacific Northwesterners know how to make the best of a rainy day, and it shows in our fashion. We rock functional layers, boots, and rain jackets like nobody else. However, the need to be practical can sometimes limit our ability to express ourselves through our clothing choices. The good news is, jewelry allows for plenty of self-expression while being adaptable for any weather.

“For rainy, fall days, we love colorful gemstones and jewelry stacks,” says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. “They can really lift a mood and add some charm to an outfit.” He offered us a few favorites for autumn of 2025.

Seattle is called the Emerald City, so it makes sense that our first gem recommendation for Seattle-area jewelry enthusiasts is the emerald! A nod to the area’s lush greenery, the Emerald City nickname is one for Washingtonians to wear with pride, and there’s no better way to wear it than on your finger.

“Even on the rainiest days, emeralds are a great reminder that there’s a big, beautiful, colorful world out there,” says Andy Cline. “They’re really one of the happiest gems. I find that many of our clients get a mood boost just from checking out our emerald pieces.”

Go a step further and take home this beautiful ring today!

Emerald and Diamond Ring

Featuring three unique and unusual gems, this pink tourmaline, purple garnet and tanzanite necklace is one-of-a-kind. “People don’t typically associate these sort of floral colors with fall, but I say they’re great for anyone who wants a vibrant look, no matter the season,” says Andy Cline. These vivid hues are sure to bring a smile to your face, and the faces of anyone who notices your necklace.

Pink Tourmaline, Purple Garnet, and Tanzanite Necklace

You can’t get more colorful than a rainbow! This pair of earrings features beautiful opals glimmering with rainbow sparkle.

“The opal has really unique properties in how it interacts with light,” says Andy Cline. “Their ability to reflect all the colors of the rainbow is called a play-of-color and it’s very dynamic under any lighting.” Opals are also October’s birthstone, so there’s no better time to buy them!

These stunning opals are set in a pair of classic yellow gold hoops, arranged to create a continuous shimmering effect.

Opal Huggie Earrings

Layered Looks for Fall ‘Fits

“Necklace stacks are a classic look, and they’ve only gotten more popular with time,” says Andy Cline. “Layering your jewelry adds some extra cohesion to layered clothing, too.”

The best necklace stacks feature an anchor piece – one eye-catching necklace that stands out from the rest. A piece like this one, with its stunning diamond accents and shimmering yellow gold background, will add elegance and dimension to any set of layered necklaces.

Diamond Sun Pendant

Beat the Autumn Blues with Beautiful Jewelry from Cline Jewelers

“Self-expression is a big component of confidence and personal style,” says Andy Cline, “and jewelry is one of the best ways to express yourself, no matter the weather.” Rain or shine, Cline Jewelers has all the accessories you need to brighten up your fall and beyond. Visit their downtown Edmonds location to shop colorful pieces that will brighten your days all year long.