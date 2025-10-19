St. Alban’s Episcopal Church installs dog waste station

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has installed a dog waste station on the north side of its grounds, responding to “frequent guests with paws,” the church said in an announcement.

The station includes plastic bags for waste pickup and a canister for depositing the bags. It was installed by church members J. L. and Dave Krilevich to support local dog owners who enjoy the church’s green area.

St. Alban’s Rector Greg Peters blessed the new feature for the neighborhood four-legged visitors Oct. 12.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. Signs on 212th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West point the way to the church. All dogs (and their owners) are welcome to visit the church’s grounds.