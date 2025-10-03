Tay Tabor: Celebration of Life Oct. 18 at Edmonds Yacht Club



Ty Tabor

1945 – 2025

Ty Tabor passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Jamie and his daughter, Erin by his side on the morning of August 25th.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his cousins, Martha & John Wolters, Sarah and Nils Pedersen and their children, Catrin and Cian, and all of Jamie’s family who adored him.

Ty spent most of his career in sales and marketing in the financial and health care industries where he was considered to be an excellent boss and leader. He always said though that his best job was being a dad! He enjoyed the Edmonds community and was a member at Harbor Square Athletic Club for over 20 years and was a well known patron at the local wine store and pizza place. He took PCC cooking classes and spoiled us with delicious meals. He also volunteered at Edmonds College as a tutor in the ESL program and enjoyed helping the international students understand our language.

One of his most rewarding pursuits was joining the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in 2007. In 2020, a group of them purchased a repurposed government boat that they named the Salish Guardian. Here he forged wonderful friendships and camaraderie swapping sea stories and having great adventures going through the Locks and around Puget Sound. The love of the sea and boats was a constant theme throughout his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edmonds Yacht Club on Saturday, October 18th at 12:00pm. Please join us to have lunch, share memories and toast to our beloved husband, father, friend and colleague. He loved a good party!

Please read his amazing life story and share memories here.