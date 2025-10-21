Teresa Wippel to speak at Edmonds Lions Club meeting Oct. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Lions Club invites the community to its next regular meeting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at the Pancake Haus in downtown Edmonds. The club will welcome Teresa Wippel as its guest speaker.

A longtime journalist, Wippel is president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network, which includes three community news publications: Lynnwood Today, My Edmonds News and MLTnews. She is a past member of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society Board and the Edmonds Economic Development Commission.

In 2023, she converted the My Neighborhood News Network to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to ensure long-term sustainability for South Snohomish County’s longest-running online news source. She was named Edmonds Citizen of the Year in 2019. She was selected as the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal in 2024 and received the Voice of Democracy award from the Snohomish County League of Women Voters in 2025.

The Edmonds Lions Club has served the community for nearly 80 years and is actively growing its membership. The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Maplewood Presbyterian Church and on the fourth Tuesday at noon at Pancake Haus. Come to a meeting or visit edmondslions.org to learn more about the club.