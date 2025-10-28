Train strikes vehicle at Main Street crossing in Edmonds; driver has minor injuries

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A northbound freight train hit a westbound vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Main Street in Edmonds. The driver of the white vehicle had minor injuries and was able to leave her car. As of 12:50 p.m., the train moved and no longer blocked Main Street and Dayton Street. Drivers and pedestrians were able to cross the tracks at either spot.

Edmonds police spokesperson Assistant Chief Josh McClure said BNSF manages the crash site. The incident is under investigation.

It was unclear how the crash occurred. The crossing arm was down and intact 45 minutes after the crash. The vehicle was east of the tracks next to Demetris Woodstone Taverna when it was struck.

The Washington State Ferry just finished unloading when the crash occurred. The ferry loaded riders and vehicles in the holding area and headed to Kingston. Ferry workers at the dock said the ferries would resume service when the train cleared.