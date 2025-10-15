‘United in Faith: Call to Action’ event at Edmonds United Methodist Church Oct. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“United in Faith: Call to Action” is the name of an event scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 at Edmonds United Methodist Church (EUMC), 828 Caspers St., Edmonds.

Organizers describe the event as “an ecumenical gathering of progressive people of faith in South Snohomish County and North King County and beyond, who unite to stand together against tyranny and injustice.” The lead organization is the EUMC Church Political Action group with the support of church pastor Rev. Jeremy Smith and Rev. Tim Oleson, pastor of Edmonds Lutheran Church.

Featured speakers include Shelley M. Bryan Wee, bishop of the Northwest Washington Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and Cedrick D. Bridgeforth, residential bishop of the Greater Northwest Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church, which includes: Alaska, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

Before leaving the event, participants will have the opportunity to sign up with political action groups, immigrant and refugee rights group, human services organizers, and the Faith Action Network.

The event is available to attend in person or remotely. Learn more at this link.