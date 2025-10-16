Volunteers dive for underwater cleanup at Edmonds Fishing Pier Oct. 19

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The annual Edmonds Fishing Pier Underwater Cleanup will take place this Sunday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be led by Matthew Shawhan and the Emerald Sea Dive Club with a team of 25 volunteer SCUBA divers conducting underwater cleanup beneath the pier.

At 9:30 a.m., volunteers will gather at the pier to set up the tent display and community table, which will feature a small giveaway of fishing gear, hooks and lures collected from previous events. The display will also include information on shoreline cleanup and marine debris awareness along with a volunteer sign-up sheet for future events.

The first dive will take place at the south end of the fishing pier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the second dive at the north end of the pier from 2-4 p.m.

For public safety, the pier will be closed during these dive periods. Closure times are approximates.

For lost items, contact Matthew Shawhan at mgshawhan@gmail.com.