Volunteers dive for underwater cleanup at Edmonds Fishing Pier Oct. 19

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The annual Edmonds Fishing Pier Underwater Cleanup will take place this Sunday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will be led by Matthew Shawhan and the Emerald Sea Dive Club with a team of 25 volunteer SCUBA divers conducting underwater cleanup beneath the pier.
At 9:30 a.m., volunteers will gather at the pier to set up the tent display and community table, which will feature a small giveaway of fishing gear, hooks and lures collected from previous events. The display will also include information on shoreline cleanup and marine debris awareness along with a volunteer sign-up sheet for future events.
The first dive will take place at the south end of the fishing pier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the second dive at the north end of the pier from 2-4 p.m.
For public safety, the pier will be closed during these dive periods. Closure times are approximates.
For lost items, contact Matthew Shawhan at mgshawhan@gmail.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.