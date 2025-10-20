Webinar set for federal workers and others affected by the federal government shutdown

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Washington state federal workers who have been furloughed or laid off as a result of the federal government shutdown are invited to a free virtual webinar on Oct. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The webinar will help affected workers, including federally-funded state workers facing furloughs, navigate unemployment benefits and other resources. Register on Zoom.

Topics will include:

Unemployment benefits – how to apply, file weekly claims and get help.

What to do about health care benefits.

Expanding your job skills through training and educational programs.

Career guidance, job search help and other free resources.

The Employment Security Department will cohost the webinar with Pacific Mountain Workforce Development.

The webinar, part of the state’s Rapid Response efforts for large layoffs, is a collaboration of state and local agencies and programs that provide support to those who have lost their jobs or facing the potential of workforce reductions. Partners include Employment Security, WorkSource, local workforce development boards, Washington Healthplanfinder, Washington State Community & Technical Colleges and Washington State Labor Council.

Read more about Rapid Response on the Washington Workforce Association website.